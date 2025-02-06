Advertisement
Super Bowl, NFL news, live updates: Eagles, Chiefs set to practice while ticket prices slide

Before evening's event, commish Roger Goodell spoke on ref controversies and league's defense of diversity policies

yahoo sports staff

Super Bowl week's Opening Night involving the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gave us a few appetizers before Sunday's big meal.

Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift makes great "homemade Pop-Tarts." DeAndre Hopkins shared his sentimentality of a mink coat. Patrick Mahomes lamented the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Dončić. Jalen Hurts isn't a fan of the term "Tush Push," preferring the vanilla "quarterback sneak." And Saquon Barkley's favorite color is ... red? Uh, oh, Eagles?

Expect more tidbits but also some serious football discussion as Super Bowl week roles on in New Orleans.

Opening Night followed Roger Goodell's state of the league address Monday, where he answered questions on hot-button topics like officiating, which has dominated the discourse around the Chiefs (he called the notion that referees favored the Chiefs "ridiculous"), and the league's policies promoting diversity in the workplace (he defended the NFL, saying its rules and procedures make the league better).

Live75 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Jags hire their OC

    The Jaguars officially have their next offensive coordinator. They struck a deal with Grant Udinski for the role on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old has been on the Vikings' staff since 2022, and most recently was their assistant offensive coordinator.

    Udinski will now take over in Jacksonville under new head coach Liam Coen.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What's the one 'terrifying' matchup in Super Bowl LIX?

  • Charles Robinson

    Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding

    Super Bowl tickets will never be cheap, but this week they’re certainly cheaper.

    In a trend that hasn’t been seen since Super Bowl LIII — that featured the February 2019 matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta — the early week “get-in” price for the cheapest available tickets is threatening to fall below $4,000. The get-in price represents the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market. According to market data from ticketIQ, Tuesday’s pricing for the rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome continues to dramatically drop. As of late afternoon Tuesday, a foursome of upper bowl seats were available for $4,122 each.

    It’s an early surprise for a game that will feature two pieces of history: the Chiefs going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win in the post-merger era, and the first instance of a sitting U.S. President attending a Super Bowl. The U.S. Secret Service announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be attending Sunday’s game, noting the presence of agents in New Orleans over the past week.

    “Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players and staff," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”

    Thus far, the news of Trump’s attendance and the Chiefs’ reach for three-peat history hasn’t provided a boost in Super Bowl ticket pricing. Instead, tickets have continued to see a staggering drop from the conference title games and into this week — down more than 35% in the previous nine days. As of Tuesday, ticketIQ data also showed an average list price (the average of all available tickets) of $7,409, which is also down 33% since the day after the AFC and NFC title games.

    Read the full story here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Buccaneers adding former Louisville, Texas coach Charlie Strong to oversee defensive line

    Charlie Strong is joining the Buccaneers’ staff as a defensive line coach, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

    Strong, 64, has been a head coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida. In 2021, he was an assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for the Jaguars, followed by one season as co-defensive coordinator at Miami. Strong was a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2023 before taking last year off from football.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Super Bowl LIX first impressions: Could the Chiefs come out flat?

  • Jason Owens

    NFL referee union responds to 'insulting and preposterous' theories that Chiefs get favorable calls

    With the Kansas City Chiefs set to play for their third straight championship, the state of NFL officiating is under the microscope ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

    So much so that commissioner Roger Goodell fielded multiple questions about the integrity of officiating during his annual Super Bowl conference on Monday. There, Goodell called fan theories that the NFL and its officials favor the Chiefs "ridiculous."

    The NFL Referees Association weighed in Tuesday with a statement from executive director Scott Green, who ran with Goodell's comments from Monday.

    "Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green said, via a statement provided by the NFLRA. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season.

    “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs paying a price to use the term "three-peat"

    Miami Heat president Pat Riley has owned the trademark to "three-peat" since 1989, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already reportedly struck a deal to be able to use it if they win their third straight Super Bowl title on Sunday.

    How much they paid Riley is unknown, but it's speculated to be north of $1 million.

  • Ryan Young

    Chiefs star Travis Kelce doubles down on Taylor Swift's 'unbelievable' breakfast Pop-Tarts

    Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took the stage at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night to kick off Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Naturally, he was hit with plenty of questions about his pop star girlfriend.

    Taylor Swift, apparently, makes an incredible breakfast.

    "I would say, I’m a breakfast guy," Kelce said on Monday. "Her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade pop tarts, they’re unbelievable.”

    Swift has been seen at countless Kansas City games since the two started dating, sometimes with other celebrity friends in the Chiefs universe. The two met on the field after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last month, and Swift is sure to be at the Superdome supporting him on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win what would be a historic third straight championship.

  • Ryan Young

    More Chiefs "conspiracy" talk

    Everybody is getting in on the Chiefs "conspiracy" talk tonight in New Orleans. This time, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt got into it on the NFL Network.

    For more on Roger Goodell addressing the idea, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    DeAndre Hopkins' emotional moment

    "I said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. Obviously I'm not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket"

  • Ryan Young

    Travis Kelce isn't done yet

    "I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me."

    Travis Kelce isn't ready to call it a career just yet, even with everything else he has going on outside of the game.

  • Jason Owens

    Travis Kelce wishes that Jason was playing in Super Bowl

    The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers were on opposite sides of the field. Now Jason's retired from the Eagles, while Travis seeks his fourth Super Bowl ring. Travis wishes that Jason was still on the opposing sideline.

    "Of course I wish Jason was out there," Kelce said. "Being at the mountaintop with your brother is something special that I’ll never forget. Obviously it’s being so close to him retiring, I wish he would’ve played another year.

    "He’s very content where he is in life right now. I’m happy as hell for him. He gets to be around his family and his baby girls a little bit more. I’ll go out there and try to represent the family the best I can."

  • Jason Owens

    Travis Kelce wasn't escaping opening night without some questions about Taylor Swift. He got one about her cooking. Apparently Swift is a talented baker.

    "Her pop tarts are unbelievable, man," Kelce said. "Homemade pop tarts. Unbelievable."

  • Jason Owens

    Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Luka Dončić trade

    Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes took a diplomatic approach to the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade.

    "As a Dallas fan, it hurts me," Mahomes said. "But I’m happy for him that he’s gonna be able to go out there and be in L.A. and get to try to achieve his dream of winning a championship.

    "He did so much not only for the basketball team but for the city of Dallas. I'll always be appreciative of those years. But I’m excited for the Mavericks moving forward and the guys that they’ve brought in."

  • Jason Owens

    Familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes

    And now, Patrick Mahomes gets his turn in front of Super Bowl media. He's been here before.

  • Jason Owens

    The Super Bowl champion Chiefs get their marching band entrance.

  • Ryan Young

    Jalen Hurts 🤝 Patrick Mahomes

    The two quarterbacks took the stage together tonight at the Superdome.

  • Ryan Young

    Chiefs have made it to the Superdome

    The Chiefs are in the building.

  • Ryan Young

    Jameis to the Giants?

    Saquon Barkley may have found his former team their next quarterback...

  • Ryan Young

    Saquon Barkley's birthday present?

    The Eagles running back will turn 28 on Sunday in New Orleans.

  • Ryan Young

    Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on his "childhood team" in Boston being up for sale

    Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie probably isn't going to buy the Boston Celtics anytime soon.

  • Ryan Young

    Guillermo's return to the Super Bowl

    Guillermo is bringing the hard-hitting questions to the Super Bowl once again 🤣

  • Ryan Young

    Roger Goodell, NFL not backing away from DEI

    The NFL’s dedicated push to add diversity in all levels of America’s most popular sport will continue.

    That was the message delivered by commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday during his annual state of the league address to kick off Super Bowl week — declining to follow in the footsteps of some major U.S. corporations stripping away diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from their business models.

    “We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said on Monday. “And we’re going to continue towards that, because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better.”

    Click the photo for more on Goodell's comments Monday from Charles Robinson on the ground in New Orleans.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Click the photo for more on Goodell's comments Monday from Charles Robinson on the ground in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • Jason Owens

    Jalen Hurts has a different name for the tush push that he helped make famous: "I call it the quarterback sneak."

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking his turn facing Super Bowl media.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles make formal entrance at Opening Night event

    The Eagles led by head coach Nick Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie take the stage ahead Super Bowl opening night shenanigans.

  • Ryan Young

    Cooper Kupp trade incoming

    Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams is apparently over.

    The longtime wide receiver shared on social media on Monday night that the team was looking to trade him. What such a trade would look like, or when it would come down, remains to be seen.

    "I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA."

    For more on Cooper Kupp's announcement, click here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles look sharp for Media Night

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NFL defers to law enforcement on Saints' emails in clergy sex abuse case

    The Associated Press published a jarring story involving the New Orleans Saints and their involvement in a clergy sex abuse scandal.

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the issue, partially, in a news conference Monday in New Orleans.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Super Bowl abroad?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Commish Roger Goodell defends NFL's diversity policies

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Roger Goodell addresses ref controversy in state of league address

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Roger Goodell of the NFL on the sideline before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

    The second question NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fielded Monday in his state of the league address was about officiating, and a belief that the Kansas City Chiefs are benefitting from calls.

    "This sort of reminds me of the script" Goodell joked.

    In seriousness Goodell called some of the conspiracy theories rampant on social media "ridiculous" and defended his league's officials, calling them "outstanding."

    Later in the conference, Goodell said he didn't view flopping as a major issue, but didn't rule out the league's competition committee from reviewing potential changes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans hire Rams' Nick Caley to replace Bobby Slowik as OC

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Washington Commanders name to remain, says team owner

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 05: A Washington Commanders fan holds a flag during the game between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

    Washington team owner Josh Harris told reporters Monday that the team name "Commanders" will remain.

  • Sean Leahy

    Pete Carroll adds son, Brennan, to Raiders' staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns, says he wants to win Super Bowl

    ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 30: Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett watches teammates warmups during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at UCF in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland. Will the Browns grant his wish? (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, according to multiple media reports. In a statement shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and others, Garrett said his desire to win a Super Bowl was driving his decision to leave.

    "As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett wrote.

    Garrett added that he cared more about winning a championship than about becoming a Hall of Famer.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jaguars name Tony Boselli executive VP of football operations

    The Jaguars, who hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are slowly rebuilding their front office after parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chip Kelly reportedly leaving Ohio State for Raiders' OC job

    According to ESPN, Chip Kelly is leaving the Buckeyes after one season to become the offensive coordinator for Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly’s departure comes not long after defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left to take the same position at Penn State.

    Kelly came to Ohio State after the 2023 season as Ryan Day gave up play-calling duties. Kelly left his job as UCLA’s head coach to run Ohio State’s offense as the Buckeyes bounced back from two regular-season losses to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

    The former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He joined the Eagles before the 2013 season after he spent four seasons as Oregon’s head coach and coached the 49ers for one season in 2016 after he was fired by the Eagles.

    Read more here.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the Ohio State Buckeyes media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
  • Ian Casselberry

    Eagles, Chiefs make festive arrival in New Orleans

    Super Bowl week is officially underway with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arriving in New Orleans on Sunday evening.

    The Eagles arrived first with a flag reading "Geaux Birds" hanging out of the cockpit window as they prepare to face Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

    Seeking their third consecutive Super Bowl championship and fourth in the past six years, the Chiefs touched down soon thereafter with several observers noticing Patrick Mahomes sporting a Hugo Boss sweatsuit for his travel.

    Read more

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eric Bieniemy returns to NFL as Bears' RB coach

    Eric Bieniemy is returning to the NFL. The former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator is joining Ben Johnson's new staff with the Bears as running backs coach, reports CBS' Jonathan Jones.

    After being fired by Washington following the 2023 campaign, Bieniemy spent last season with UCLA as the Bruins' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

    Read more on the move here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Cowboys name Klayton Adams as OC after 2 seasons coaching OL for Cardinals

    New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has hired his replacement as offensive coordinator. Klayton Adams will run Dallas' offense after two seasons coaching offensive line for the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.

    Before joining Arizona's staff, Adams coached tight ends and was an assistant offensive line coach with the Colts. His primary responsibility will likely be the run game since Schottenheimer intends to continue calling plays as head coach.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jets hiring Tanner Engstrand as OC away from Lions: Report

    New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is bringing a fellow Lions assistant with him. Tanner Engstrand will be Glenn’s offensive coordinator, the team announced on Friday.

    Engstrand, 42, was Detroit’s passing game coordinator for the past two seasons after coaching quality control and tight ends. He was believed to be a candidate for the Lions OC opening before Dan Campbell hired John Morton for that position this week.

    This season, the Lions had the second-best passing offense in the NFL with 4,474 yards, averaging 263.2 yards per game.

    Prior to joining Detroit, Engstand was the offensive coordinator for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

    The Jets will have weapons to work with, including receivers Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and a veteran offensive line. But quarterback is a big question, in addition to whether or not Davante Adams returns.

  • Jets name Chris Banjo as new special teams coach

    The New York Jets are continuing to fill out Aaron Glenn's staff. The team announced Friday that Chris Banjo will join the staff as special teams coordinator.

    Banjo joins the Jets after two years with the Denver Broncos as assistant special teams coach.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Buccaneers promoting Josh Grizzard to OC

    The Buccaneers are promoting from within to replace Liam Coen as offensive coordinator. Passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard is getting bumped up to play-calling duties on offense, the team announced on Friday.

    Grizzard joined Tampa Bay this season after seven years with the Dolphins, for whom he was a quality control and receivers coach. The Bucs had the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season with 4,257 yards, averaging 250.4 yards per game.

  • Saints plan to meet with Kellen Moore again after Super Bowl 59

    While searching for a new head coach, the New Orleans Saints have seemingly narrowed their focus. The team plans to meet with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the Super Bowl, and has informed other candidates that they plan to keep speaking with Moore, per multiple reports.

    Moore reportedly have a strong in-person interview on Monday night, and has emerged as the top candidate for the job. But NFL rules keep the Saints from officially hiring the 36-year-old coordinator until after the Super Bowl, despite New Orleans' clear interest.

  • Jack Baer

    Liam Coen picks Anthony Campanile to be Jaguars DC

    Liam Coen has his defensive coordinator. The Jaguars announced Thursday they are hiring Anthony Campanile, who currently works as the Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

  • Sean Leahy

    Eagles open practice window for DE Brandon Graham

    Graham has been out since November after suffering a torn triceps. Opening his practice window gives him the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

  • Sean Leahy

    Lions hire new OC and DC

    Morton will replace Ben Johnson (Bears) running the offense, while Sheppard takes over for Aaron Glenn (Jets) as defensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff.

  • Jack Baer

    Raiders working to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

    Pete Carroll is now in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he'll be keeping the last regime's defensive coordinator. Josina Anderson reports the team is working on a deal to bring back DC Patrick Graham, whose unit ranked 15th in the NFL in total defense last year and 25th in points allowed.

  • Ryan Young

    Jets hire Steve Wilks as next DC

    Steve Wilks is back in the game.

    The longtime defensive assistant and former Arizona Cardinals head coach struck a deal to become the next defensive coordinator with the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. Wilks, who took last year off from coaching, will now join Aaron Glenn’s staff.

    Football: Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks looks on vs Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV 2/11/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164496 TK1)
    Click the photo to read more about the Jets' next defensive coordinator. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)