Super Bowl, NFL news, live updates: Eagles, Chiefs ready to face off in New Orleans

yahoo sports staff

We have only a few hours left of pregame hype and buzz before Super Bowl LIX kicks off between the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

We've had a week to gnash our teeth over refereeing conspiracy theories, speculate on if there's enough star power to hit a record viewing audience and talk plenty of ball and smart wagering.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live updates as we reach the finish line of the 2024-25 season.

    Frank Schwab

    Super Bowl LIX preview: Eagles are last obstacle to Chiefs' historic 3-peat

    When this NFL season is discussed years from now, the most enduring story will be the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for three Super Bowls in a row.

    Even if the Chiefs fall short of that historic accomplishment in Super Bowl LIX, they've already done something no other team has done. The Chiefs are the first team to win two straight Super Bowls and make it back to a third in a row.

    There have been two instances in NFL history of teams winning three championships in a row, but they weren't three Super Bowl championships in a row. The Green Bay Packers won three straight championships in 1929-31 and again in 1965-67, the latter two titles being the first two Super Bowls. Kansas City is trying to be the first team with three Super Bowl championships in a row.

    The Philadelphia Eagles are the final foe standing between the Chiefs and that history. The Eagles and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl two years ago, with Harrison Butker kicking the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining. The Eagles don't care about the Chiefs' shot at history. They want to make some history of their own.

    Read the full preview here.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Randy Moss makes emotional return to ESPN's 'NFL Countdown' for Super Bowl

    Foxborough, MA 6/12/24 Former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss during the red carpet for Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium.(Photo by Matthew J Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Randy Moss stepped away from his ESPN role as he battles cancer. (Photo by Matthew J Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    Two months after stepping back due to health reasons, Randy Moss made his emotional return to ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown on Sunday — just in time for Super Bowl LIX.

    The NFL Countdown team surprised Moss with a video tribute, with current and former NFL players welcoming him back to the desk. The tribute prompted an emotional response from Moss.

    "Hey y'all, I can't do it alone," Moss said, thanking the people who appeared in the video. "It's been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man."

    Moss stepped back from the program in December, later revealing that he had cancer, and had undergone successful surgery.

    Read more on Moss' return here.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Eagles continue to be the preferred team of bettors as 1.5-point underdogs

    The Philadelphia Eagles continue to get more bets than the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

    The Chiefs are still favored by 1.5 points over the Eagles, but the Eagles have received 52% of bets and 64% of the money bet against the spread at BetMGM as of Sunday morning. On Friday, bets on the Chiefs -1.5 points equaled just over half of the bets against the spread, while Eagles bets were getting 58% of the handle.

    Even though the line hasn’t shifted, betting the Chiefs minus the points will net you a slightly better payout than if you bet the Eagles getting 1.5 points. The Eagles are -115 to cover, while the Chiefs are -105. If you bet $10 on the Eagles, you’d make $8.70 in profit. If you bet the Chiefs, you’d make $9.52.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who ya got? Here are our Super Bowl predictions

  • New Orleans' Caesars Superdome is ready for the Super Bowl

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    All Saquon wants for his birthday is a Super Bowl win (we assume)

    It's a big day for Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean, who are both celebrating birthdays as they take on the Super Bowl. (Barkley is turning 28, while DeJean is turning 22.)

  • Nick Bromberg

    Is this Travis Kelce's last ride?

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during an NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during an NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    According to the NFL Network on Travis Kelce, “sources say Kelce still hasn’t made up his mind about whether or not he’ll play in 2025” after Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce is in his 12th season in the league and posted the lowest receiving yardage total of his career with 823 across 16 games. His 8.5 yards per catch were a career low after he had a then career-low 10.6 yards per catch in 2023.

    Read more

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles activate Brandon Graham

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Say, cheese, Chiefs

    The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs took their team Super Bowl photo.

  • Kari Anderson

    Watch Shannon Sharpe surprise brother Sterling Sharpe with Pro Football Hall of Fame news

    When former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he made history. Sharpe and his brother, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, became the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.

    Even better, Sterling's younger brother was the one who got to break the news to him in the first place. In a video shared by CBS Sports on social media, Shannon surprised his older brother Sterling with the news that he was part of the Class of 2025.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Yahoo Sports' Super Bowl picks

    Super Bowl picks
  • Ryan Young

    Josh Allen in rare company

    Josh Allen, Steve McNair (2003) and John Elway (1987) are the only players to win the NFL's MVP award without also being named first-team All-Pro.

  • Ryan Young

    Arik Armstead wins Walter Payton Man of the Year

  • Ryan Young

    A look at the MVP voting between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

  • Ryan Young

    Josh Allen wins MVP

    3,731 passing yards. 40 total touchdowns. Six interceptions.

    Josh Allen edged out Lamar Jackson to claim his first career MVP award. He received 27 first-place votes, compared to the 23 that Jackson received.

    For more on Allen's MVP season, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Kevin O'Connell wins Coach of the Year

    After leading the Vikings to a 14-3 finish and nearly to the No. 1 seed in the NFC in what was their best season in years, Kevin O'Connell is the NFL's Coach of the Year.

  • Ryan Young

    Who is next for the HOF?

    A long list of former NFL stars will be eligible for the Hall of Fame next year.

  • Ryan Young

    Eli Manning misses out on Hall of Fame

    The longtime New York Giants quarterback, who won a pair of Super Bowls, missed out on becoming a first ballot Hall of Famer.

    For more on Manning's snub, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    The 2025 Hall of Fame class is here

    The newest Hall of Fame class is officially here. It includes:

    • Eric Allen

    • Jared Allen

    • Antonio Gates

    • Sterling Sharpe

    For more on the 2025 Hall of Fame class, click here.

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Antonio Gates #85 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during pregame warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Antonio Gates is headed to the Hall of Fame. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Josh Allen wins the Sportsmanship Award

    The Bills quarterback is the "nicest guy in the NFL!"

  • Ryan Young

    Jared Verse wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

    Jared Verse had 66 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season while dominating for the Rams.

  • Ryan Young

    Inner Excellence makes its return

    "I was just taking a minute to reconnect with my inner excellence." 🤣

  • Ryan Young

    Man of the Year award candidates

    All 32 candidates for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award take the stage in New Orleans 👏

  • Ryan Young

    Joe Burrow wins Comeback Player of the Year

    Even though the Bengals fell short of the playoffs, Joe Burrow bounced back hard after a wrist injury ended his 2023 campaign early.

  • Ryan Young

    Saquon Barkley wins Offensive Player of the Year

    Saquon Barkley dominated all year with the Eagles in historic fashion. No wonder he capped it off with OPOY honors.

  • Ryan Young

    Patrick Surtain II wins DPOY

    Patrick Surtain brings home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honors.

  • Ryan Young

    Jayden Daniels wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

    It's official: Jayden Daniels is the Offensive NFL Rookie of the Year.

  • Ryan Young

    Bill Belichick with the ultimate flex

    Bill Belichick brought all of his Super Bowl rings to the NFL Honors red carpet tonight in New Orleans.

  • Ryan Young

    NFL Honors up next

    The biggest names in the football world are getting ready for NFL Honors tonight in New Orleans.

  • Ryan Young

    Eagles star Jalen Carter upgraded to full practice participant

    Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts after the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
    Jalen Carter has been dealing with illness this week as the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

    Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited Wednesday with an illness, but he was a full participant Thursday.

    Everyone on the Eagles practiced Thursday, but three players were limited.

    • WR Devonta Smith | Hamstring

    • C Nick Gates | Groin

    • DE Brandon Graham | Elbow

    Full injury report

  • Kari Anderson

    Eagles superfan Dawn Staley says she can't attend Super Bowl 59 because of President Trump

    South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, born and raised in Philadelphia, is a noted superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles. But with her Eagles playing in Super Bowl LIX, Staley will not be able to attend the championship due to President Donald Trump's visit.

    Staley had planned to fly to New Orleans, but told reporters Wednesday that she would not be able to since the airspace would be closed in anticipation of the president's flight. Under Federal Aviation Administration rules, airspace activity is limited when the president is flying.

    "And I'm not going to the Super Bowl; Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl so they closed the airspace," Staley told reporters Wednesday, via Greenville News. "Party here though."

    Read the full story here.

  • Ryan Young

    Jags hire their OC

    The Jaguars officially have their next offensive coordinator. They struck a deal with Grant Udinski for the role on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old has been on the Vikings' staff since 2022, and most recently was their assistant offensive coordinator.

    Udinski will now take over in Jacksonville under new head coach Liam Coen.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What's the one 'terrifying' matchup in Super Bowl LIX?

  • Charles Robinson

    Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding

    Super Bowl tickets will never be cheap, but this week they’re certainly cheaper.

    In a trend that hasn’t been seen since Super Bowl LIII — that featured the February 2019 matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta — the early week “get-in” price for the cheapest available tickets is threatening to fall below $4,000. The get-in price represents the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market. According to market data from ticketIQ, Tuesday’s pricing for the rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome continues to dramatically drop. As of late afternoon Tuesday, a foursome of upper bowl seats were available for $4,122 each.

    It’s an early surprise for a game that will feature two pieces of history: the Chiefs going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win in the post-merger era, and the first instance of a sitting U.S. President attending a Super Bowl. The U.S. Secret Service announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be attending Sunday’s game, noting the presence of agents in New Orleans over the past week.

    “Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players and staff," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”

    Thus far, the news of Trump’s attendance and the Chiefs’ reach for three-peat history hasn’t provided a boost in Super Bowl ticket pricing. Instead, tickets have continued to see a staggering drop from the conference title games and into this week — down more than 35% in the previous nine days. As of Tuesday, ticketIQ data also showed an average list price (the average of all available tickets) of $7,409, which is also down 33% since the day after the AFC and NFC title games.

    Read the full story here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Buccaneers adding former Louisville, Texas coach Charlie Strong to oversee defensive line

    Charlie Strong is joining the Buccaneers’ staff as a defensive line coach, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

    Strong, 64, has been a head coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida. In 2021, he was an assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for the Jaguars, followed by one season as co-defensive coordinator at Miami. Strong was a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2023 before taking last year off from football.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Super Bowl LIX first impressions: Could the Chiefs come out flat?

  • Jason Owens

    NFL referee union responds to 'insulting and preposterous' theories that Chiefs get favorable calls

    With the Kansas City Chiefs set to play for their third straight championship, the state of NFL officiating is under the microscope ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

    So much so that commissioner Roger Goodell fielded multiple questions about the integrity of officiating during his annual Super Bowl conference on Monday. There, Goodell called fan theories that the NFL and its officials favor the Chiefs "ridiculous."

    The NFL Referees Association weighed in Tuesday with a statement from executive director Scott Green, who ran with Goodell's comments from Monday.

    "Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green said, via a statement provided by the NFLRA. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season.

    “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs paying a price to use the term "three-peat"

    Miami Heat president Pat Riley has owned the trademark to "three-peat" since 1989, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already reportedly struck a deal to be able to use it if they win their third straight Super Bowl title on Sunday.

    How much they paid Riley is unknown, but it's speculated to be north of $1 million.

  • Ryan Young

    Chiefs star Travis Kelce doubles down on Taylor Swift's 'unbelievable' breakfast Pop-Tarts

    Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took the stage at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night to kick off Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Naturally, he was hit with plenty of questions about his pop star girlfriend.

    Taylor Swift, apparently, makes an incredible breakfast.

    "I would say, I’m a breakfast guy," Kelce said on Monday. "Her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade pop tarts, they’re unbelievable.”

    Swift has been seen at countless Kansas City games since the two started dating, sometimes with other celebrity friends in the Chiefs universe. The two met on the field after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last month, and Swift is sure to be at the Superdome supporting him on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win what would be a historic third straight championship.

  • Ryan Young

    More Chiefs "conspiracy" talk

    Everybody is getting in on the Chiefs "conspiracy" talk tonight in New Orleans. This time, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt got into it on the NFL Network.

    For more on Roger Goodell addressing the idea, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    DeAndre Hopkins' emotional moment

    "I said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. Obviously I'm not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket"

  • Ryan Young

    Travis Kelce isn't done yet

    "I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me."

    Travis Kelce isn't ready to call it a career just yet, even with everything else he has going on outside of the game.

  • Jason Owens

    Travis Kelce wishes that Jason was playing in Super Bowl

    The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers were on opposite sides of the field. Now Jason's retired from the Eagles, while Travis seeks his fourth Super Bowl ring. Travis wishes that Jason was still on the opposing sideline.

    "Of course I wish Jason was out there," Kelce said. "Being at the mountaintop with your brother is something special that I’ll never forget. Obviously it’s being so close to him retiring, I wish he would’ve played another year.

    "He’s very content where he is in life right now. I’m happy as hell for him. He gets to be around his family and his baby girls a little bit more. I’ll go out there and try to represent the family the best I can."

  • Jason Owens

    Travis Kelce wasn't escaping opening night without some questions about Taylor Swift. He got one about her cooking. Apparently Swift is a talented baker.

    "Her pop tarts are unbelievable, man," Kelce said. "Homemade pop tarts. Unbelievable."

  • Jason Owens

    Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Luka Dončić trade

    Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes took a diplomatic approach to the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade.

    "As a Dallas fan, it hurts me," Mahomes said. "But I’m happy for him that he’s gonna be able to go out there and be in L.A. and get to try to achieve his dream of winning a championship.

    "He did so much not only for the basketball team but for the city of Dallas. I'll always be appreciative of those years. But I’m excited for the Mavericks moving forward and the guys that they’ve brought in."

  • Jason Owens

    Familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes

    And now, Patrick Mahomes gets his turn in front of Super Bowl media. He's been here before.

  • Jason Owens

    The Super Bowl champion Chiefs get their marching band entrance.

  • Ryan Young

    Jalen Hurts 🤝 Patrick Mahomes

    The two quarterbacks took the stage together tonight at the Superdome.

  • Ryan Young

    Chiefs have made it to the Superdome

    The Chiefs are in the building.

  • Ryan Young

    Jameis to the Giants?

    Saquon Barkley may have found his former team their next quarterback...