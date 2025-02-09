Super Bowl, NFL news, live updates: Eagles, Chiefs ready to face off in New Orleans

Super Bowl tickets will never be cheap, but this week they’re certainly cheaper.

In a trend that hasn’t been seen since Super Bowl LIII — that featured the February 2019 matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta — the early week “get-in” price for the cheapest available tickets is threatening to fall below $4,000. The get-in price represents the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market. According to market data from ticketIQ, Tuesday’s pricing for the rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome continues to dramatically drop. As of late afternoon Tuesday, a foursome of upper bowl seats were available for $4,122 each.

It’s an early surprise for a game that will feature two pieces of history: the Chiefs going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win in the post-merger era, and the first instance of a sitting U.S. President attending a Super Bowl. The U.S. Secret Service announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be attending Sunday’s game, noting the presence of agents in New Orleans over the past week.

“Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players and staff," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”

Thus far, the news of Trump’s attendance and the Chiefs’ reach for three-peat history hasn’t provided a boost in Super Bowl ticket pricing. Instead, tickets have continued to see a staggering drop from the conference title games and into this week — down more than 35% in the previous nine days. As of Tuesday, ticketIQ data also showed an average list price (the average of all available tickets) of $7,409, which is also down 33% since the day after the AFC and NFC title games.

