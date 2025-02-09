Super Bowl, NFL news, live updates: Eagles, Chiefs ready to face off in New Orleans

Super Bowl LIX preview: Eagles are last obstacle to Chiefs' historic 3-peat
When this NFL season is discussed years from now, the most enduring story will be the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for three Super Bowls in a row.
Even if the Chiefs fall short of that historic accomplishment in Super Bowl LIX, they've already done something no other team has done. The Chiefs are the first team to win two straight Super Bowls and make it back to a third in a row.
There have been two instances in NFL history of teams winning three championships in a row, but they weren't three Super Bowl championships in a row. The Green Bay Packers won three straight championships in 1929-31 and again in 1965-67, the latter two titles being the first two Super Bowls. Kansas City is trying to be the first team with three Super Bowl championships in a row.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the final foe standing between the Chiefs and that history. The Eagles and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl two years ago, with Harrison Butker kicking the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining. The Eagles don't care about the Chiefs' shot at history. They want to make some history of their own.
