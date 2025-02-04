Super Bowl, NFL news, coaching live updates: Eagles, Chiefs step into Media Night spotlight

Before evening's event, commish Roger Goodell spoke on ref controversies and league's defense of diversity policies

Super Bowl week's Media Night is here, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each give us an hourlong gabfest at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Expect to hear more about the Chiefs' pursuit of a historic trifecta and them laughing at officiating conspiracy theories. As for the Eagles, might we get more book recommendations from A.J. Brown? Or Jalen Hurts having to defend his passing?

The Eagles will go first, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the 11 Eagles who'll have podiums:

Head coach Nick Sirianni

QB Jalen Hurts

RB Saquon Barkley

WR DeVonta Smith

WR A.J. Brown

T Lane Johnson

T Jordan Mailata

TE Dallas Goedert

LB Zack Baun

CB Darius Slay

DE Brandon Graham

Kansas City's session begins at 10 p.m. ET. The 11 Chiefs with podiums are:

HC Andy Reid

QB Patrick Mahomes

TE Travis Kelce

DT Chris Jones

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Xavier Worthy

K Harrison Butker

LB Nick Bolton

S Justin Reid

CB Trent McDuffie

RB Isiah Pacheco

Media Night followed Roger Goodell's state of the league address Monday afternoon, where he answered questions on hot-button topics like officiating, which has dominated the discourse around the Chiefs (he called the notion that referees favored the Chiefs "ridiculous"), and the league's policies promoting diversity in the workplace (he defended the NFL, saying its rules and procedures make the league better).