Super Bowl, NFL news, coaching live updates: Eagles, Chiefs step into Media Night spotlight

Before evening's event, commish Roger Goodell spoke on ref controversies and league's defense of diversity policies

yahoo sports staff

Super Bowl week's Media Night is here, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each give us an hourlong gabfest at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Expect to hear more about the Chiefs' pursuit of a historic trifecta and them laughing at officiating conspiracy theories. As for the Eagles, might we get more book recommendations from A.J. Brown? Or Jalen Hurts having to defend his passing?

The Eagles will go first, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the 11 Eagles who'll have podiums:

Head coach Nick Sirianni
QB Jalen Hurts
RB Saquon Barkley
WR DeVonta Smith
WR A.J. Brown
T Lane Johnson
T Jordan Mailata
TE Dallas Goedert
LB Zack Baun
CB Darius Slay
DE Brandon Graham

Kansas City's session begins at 10 p.m. ET. The 11 Chiefs with podiums are:

HC Andy Reid
QB Patrick Mahomes
TE Travis Kelce
DT Chris Jones
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Xavier Worthy
K Harrison Butker
LB Nick Bolton
S Justin Reid
CB Trent McDuffie
RB Isiah Pacheco

Media Night followed Roger Goodell's state of the league address Monday afternoon, where he answered questions on hot-button topics like officiating, which has dominated the discourse around the Chiefs (he called the notion that referees favored the Chiefs "ridiculous"), and the league's policies promoting diversity in the workplace (he defended the NFL, saying its rules and procedures make the league better).

Live52 updates
  • Jason Owens

    Jalen Hurts has a different name for the tush push that he helped make famous: "I call it the quarterback sneak."

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking his turn facing Super Bowl media.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles make formal entrance at Opening Night event

    The Eagles led by head coach Nick Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie take the stage ahead Super Bowl opening night shenanigans.

  • Ryan Young

    Cooper Kupp trade incoming

    Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams is apparently over.

    The longtime wide receiver shared on social media on Monday night that the team was looking to trade him. What such a trade would look like, or when it would come down, remains to be seen.

    "I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA."

    For more on Cooper Kupp's announcement, click here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles look sharp for Media Night

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NFL defers to law enforcement on Saints' emails in clergy sex abuse case

    The Associated Press published a jarring story involving the New Orleans Saints and their involvement in a clergy sex abuse scandal.

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the issue, partially, in a news conference Monday in New Orleans.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Super Bowl abroad?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Commish Roger Goodell defends NFL's diversity policies

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Roger Goodell addresses ref controversy in state of league address

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Roger Goodell of the NFL on the sideline before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

    The second question NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fielded Monday in his state of the league address was about officiating, and a belief that the Kansas City Chiefs are benefitting from calls.

    "This sort of reminds me of the script" Goodell joked.

    In seriousness Goodell called some of the conspiracy theories rampant on social media "ridiculous" and defended his league's officials, calling them "outstanding."

    Later in the conference, Goodell said he didn't view flopping as a major issue, but didn't rule out the league's competition committee from reviewing potential changes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans hire Rams' Nick Caley to replace Bobby Slowik as OC

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Washington Commanders name to remain, says team owner

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 05: A Washington Commanders fan holds a flag during the game between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

    Washington team owner Josh Harris told reporters Monday that the team name "Commanders" will remain.

  • Sean Leahy

    Pete Carroll adds son, Brennan, to Raiders' staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns, says he wants to win Super Bowl

    ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 30: Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett watches teammates warmups during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at UCF in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland. Will the Browns grant his wish? (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, according to multiple media reports. In a statement shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and others, Garrett said his desire to win a Super Bowl was driving his decision to leave.

    "As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett wrote.

    Garrett added that he cared more about winning a championship than about becoming a Hall of Famer.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jaguars name Tony Boselli executive VP of football operations

    The Jaguars, who hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are slowly rebuilding their front office after parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chip Kelly reportedly leaving Ohio State for Raiders' OC job

    According to ESPN, Chip Kelly is leaving the Buckeyes after one season to become the offensive coordinator for Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly’s departure comes not long after defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left to take the same position at Penn State.

    Kelly came to Ohio State after the 2023 season as Ryan Day gave up play-calling duties. Kelly left his job as UCLA’s head coach to run Ohio State’s offense as the Buckeyes bounced back from two regular-season losses to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

    The former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He joined the Eagles before the 2013 season after he spent four seasons as Oregon’s head coach and coached the 49ers for one season in 2016 after he was fired by the Eagles.

    Read more here.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the Ohio State Buckeyes media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
  • Ian Casselberry

    Eagles, Chiefs make festive arrival in New Orleans

    Super Bowl week is officially underway with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arriving in New Orleans on Sunday evening.

    The Eagles arrived first with a flag reading "Geaux Birds" hanging out of the cockpit window as they prepare to face Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

    Seeking their third consecutive Super Bowl championship and fourth in the past six years, the Chiefs touched down soon thereafter with several observers noticing Patrick Mahomes sporting a Hugo Boss sweatsuit for his travel.

    Read more

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eric Bieniemy returns to NFL as Bears' RB coach

    Eric Bieniemy is returning to the NFL. The former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator is joining Ben Johnson's new staff with the Bears as running backs coach, reports CBS' Jonathan Jones.

    After being fired by Washington following the 2023 campaign, Bieniemy spent last season with UCLA as the Bruins' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

    Read more on the move here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Cowboys name Klayton Adams as OC after 2 seasons coaching OL for Cardinals

    New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has hired his replacement as offensive coordinator. Klayton Adams will run Dallas' offense after two seasons coaching offensive line for the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.

    Before joining Arizona's staff, Adams coached tight ends and was an assistant offensive line coach with the Colts. His primary responsibility will likely be the run game since Schottenheimer intends to continue calling plays as head coach.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jets hiring Tanner Engstrand as OC away from Lions: Report

    New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is bringing a fellow Lions assistant with him. Tanner Engstrand will be Glenn’s offensive coordinator, the team announced on Friday.

    Engstrand, 42, was Detroit’s passing game coordinator for the past two seasons after coaching quality control and tight ends. He was believed to be a candidate for the Lions OC opening before Dan Campbell hired John Morton for that position this week.

    This season, the Lions had the second-best passing offense in the NFL with 4,474 yards, averaging 263.2 yards per game.

    Prior to joining Detroit, Engstand was the offensive coordinator for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

    The Jets will have weapons to work with, including receivers Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and a veteran offensive line. But quarterback is a big question, in addition to whether or not Davante Adams returns.

  • Jets name Chris Banjo as new special teams coach

    The New York Jets are continuing to fill out Aaron Glenn's staff. The team announced Friday that Chris Banjo will join the staff as special teams coordinator.

    Banjo joins the Jets after two years with the Denver Broncos as assistant special teams coach.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Buccaneers promoting Josh Grizzard to OC

    The Buccaneers are promoting from within to replace Liam Coen as offensive coordinator. Passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard is getting bumped up to play-calling duties on offense, the team announced on Friday.

    Grizzard joined Tampa Bay this season after seven years with the Dolphins, for whom he was a quality control and receivers coach. The Bucs had the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season with 4,257 yards, averaging 250.4 yards per game.

  • Saints plan to meet with Kellen Moore again after Super Bowl 59

    While searching for a new head coach, the New Orleans Saints have seemingly narrowed their focus. The team plans to meet with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the Super Bowl, and has informed other candidates that they plan to keep speaking with Moore, per multiple reports.

    Moore reportedly have a strong in-person interview on Monday night, and has emerged as the top candidate for the job. But NFL rules keep the Saints from officially hiring the 36-year-old coordinator until after the Super Bowl, despite New Orleans' clear interest.

  • Jack Baer

    Liam Coen picks Anthony Campanile to be Jaguars DC

    Liam Coen has his defensive coordinator. The Jaguars announced Thursday they are hiring Anthony Campanile, who currently works as the Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

  • Sean Leahy

    Eagles open practice window for DE Brandon Graham

    Graham has been out since November after suffering a torn triceps. Opening his practice window gives him the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

  • Sean Leahy

    Lions hire new OC and DC

    Morton will replace Ben Johnson (Bears) running the offense, while Sheppard takes over for Aaron Glenn (Jets) as defensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff.

  • Jack Baer

    Raiders working to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

    Pete Carroll is now in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he'll be keeping the last regime's defensive coordinator. Josina Anderson reports the team is working on a deal to bring back DC Patrick Graham, whose unit ranked 15th in the NFL in total defense last year and 25th in points allowed.

  • Ryan Young

    Jets hire Steve Wilks as next DC

    Steve Wilks is back in the game.

    The longtime defensive assistant and former Arizona Cardinals head coach struck a deal to become the next defensive coordinator with the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. Wilks, who took last year off from coaching, will now join Aaron Glenn’s staff.

    Football: Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks looks on vs Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV 2/11/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164496 TK1)
    Click the photo to read more about the Jets' next defensive coordinator. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why are the Saints struggling to find a head coach?

  • Ryan Young

    Should the Super Bowl trophy be re-named after Tom Brady?

    Bill Belichick is over the Lombardi Trophy.

    Instead, the longtime New England Patriots head coach wants it renamed to honor the quarterback with whom he won six trophies.

    Belichick, now the head coach at North Carolina, proposed the idea of renaming the iconic Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady on the “Let’s Go!” podcast this week. Brady won seven Super Bowl rings throughout his career, six of which were with Belichick in New England.

    “Maybe they should name it the Brady trophy,” Belichick said. “He won seven of them.”

    Read the full story here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Saints zeroing in on Eagles OC Kellen Moore as next head coach

    If a deal is made, an announcement cannot come until after Super Bowl LIX.

  • Sean Leahy

    Eagles show off their Super Bowl LIX green jerseys

    Find out here why non-white jerseys don't fare very well according to Super Bowl history.

  • Sean Leahy

    Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury takes himself out of contention for Saints' job

    Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly decided to not pursue an NFL head coaching job for next season. The Commanders offensive coordinator did not accept any interview requests during this hiring cycle and had Washington reached the Super Bowl he would not have been able to interview until after the season ended.

    Following the Commanders' loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Kingsbury became eligible for interviews.

    The Saints, who had requested to speak to Kingsbury earlier this month, are the only NFL team without a head coach.

    "I didn't get into this to be a head coach again," Kingsbury told ESPN last month. "It's not about money. It never has been about money. So, that won't move me at all. It's just I want to do the best job we can here for those guys and then kind of go from there."

  • Jason Owens

    Ravens bring back former assistant, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano to coaching staff

    Chuck Pagano is returning to the Ravens.

    The former Ravens assistant and Colts head coach is joining John Harbaugh's staff as Baltimore's senior secondary coach. Pagano was previously on Baltimore's staff as secondary coach and defensive coordinator under Harbaugh from 2008-11.

    He was then the head coach of the Colts for six seasons from 2012-17. After that, Pagano served as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020. He's been out of the NFL since.

    The Ravens announced the news Tuesday night.

  • Ryan Young

    Mike McCarthy won't coach in 2025

    The former Dallas Cowboys coach is sitting this season out. Mike McCarthy has decided to focus on next season's hiring cycle, according to the NFL Network, and will not pursue the New Orleans Saints job after all. McCarthy was due to interview with the team later this week.

    McCarthy split with the Cowboys late in the coaching cycle this month, and the Saints are the last team in the league still needing a coach.

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Mike McCarthy's decision to wait until next season to try to get back into the league. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Key takeaways from Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys press conference

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys make it official with new DC Matt Eberflus

    The Dallas Cowboys have found their new defensive coordinator after hiring former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the team announced Tuesday. Eberflus' hiring comes days after Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the franchise's new head coach.

    Longtime Dallas DC Mike Zimmer told ESPN's Ed Werder on Sunday that he was not planning on returning to the team as part of Schottenheimer's staff and will likely retire.

    Eberflus was a Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-17, as Schottenheimer's first major hire.

    Read the full story here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chiefs show off their white jerseys for Super Bowl LIX

    The last time the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl they wore white. Hoping for a similar outcome in Super Bowl LIX, the defending back-to-back champions will sport the same jerseys while their opponents go with green.

    As the designated "home" team, the Eagles had first choice at jersey color and went with green. That opened the door for the Chiefs to go back to wearing white, like they did in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona two years ago.While the Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls wearing both of their colors — red and white — history favors teams that don white.

    Out of the previous 58 Super Bowls, 37 teams wearing white have gone on to win the game — a success rate of 64% compared to 36% for non-white jerseys (21 winning teams). Most recently, 16 of the last 20 champions wore white, with one of those four losers being the San Francisco 49ers last year against the red-wearing Chiefs.

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Saints announce completion of 2nd interview with Kellen Moore

    The Saints reportedly flew to Philadelphia on Monday night for their second head coach interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. On Tuesday morning, 12 hours after the original report, the team announced they'd completed the interview.

  • Liz Roscher

    Browns shift senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave to QB coach

  • Ian Casselberry

    Saints meeting Eagles OC Kellen Moore for 2nd head coach interview

    The Saints have the lone head coach opening remaining in the NFL and have scheduled a second interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the position. Team officials flew to Philadelphia to meet Moore on Monday night, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

    New Orleans still plans to interview Mike McCarthy a second time this week, Underhill reports. But it appears the team has zeroed in on its top two candidates for the job.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saquon Barkley had a 'middle finger year' with the Eagles after leaving Giants

  • Ian Casselberry

    Raiders introduce Pete Carroll as HC, ready to compete again after year off

    Pete Carroll was introduced as the Raiders' new head coach on Monday, along with new general manager John Spytek. Both of them emphasized competition and character as they try to implement a new culture.

    Carroll also had former player Marshawn Lynch in the audience yelling "RAIDERS!" to show he was fired up for the coach's new opportunity and a new era in Las Vegas.

    During an "incredibly valuable" year off, Carroll said he learned from his son — offensive coordinator at the University of Washington — along with former assistants Dan Quinn and Dave Canales, the head coaches of the Commanders and Panthers, respectively.

    Carroll also reminded reporters that when he last spent a year away from football, he returned to USC and went on to win nearly 100 games and a national championship.

    Read more on Carroll's press conference here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions aiming to hire Johnny Morton as new OC: Report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pete Carroll has arrived in Las Vegas

  • Ian Casselberry

    Ravens, OC Todd Monken close to contract extension: Report

    Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is finalizing a contract extension with the Ravens, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

    Baltimore led the NFL in total offense this season, averaging 424.9 yards per game. The Ravens also had the league's top rushing attack, getting nearly 3,200 yards on the ground and averaging 187.6 yards. Additionally, they averaged the third-most points in the NFL with 30.5.

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 TDs, while rushing for 915 yards and four scores. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his nine NFL seasons, with 16 TDs.

    Monken attracted interest for head coaching openings around the league, interviewing with the Bears and getting requests from the Saints and Jaguars.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaron Glenn is fired up to be in New York: 'We're built for this s***'

    Glenn interviewed for several head coaching positions, but said he wanted to come to the Jets.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaron Glenn addresses Aaron Rodgers' future

    With QB Aaron Rodgers' future with the Jets up in the air, new head coach Aaron Glenn said he's texted with Rodgers and that he and new GM Darren Mougey will make decisions on the roster together.

    In Monday's introductory press conference, Mougey said that he and Glenn would start having conversations that night about what (and who) they want in their team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

    The Cowboys introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach on Monday, and Jerry Jones knows there's some skepticism around his decision to promote Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator.

  • Aaron Glenn likely to make a decision about Aaron Rodgers soon

    As the New York Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn has to start his tenure with a major dilemma: what to do about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, showed flashes of brilliance last season, but largely put up a very disappointing performance under center. Glenn will have to decide whether to keep Rodgers around or to find a new quarterback to build the franchise around — and he'll probably be doing it soon.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Glenn was "open to" keeping Rodgers on the team. And on Sunday after, Jay Glazer spoke about Glenn's dilemma on NFL on Fox, saying that he had spoken to the new coach. Per Glazer, Glenn is planning on making a choice about Rodgers "sooner rather than later," and that he doesn't want to drag things out.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patriots bringing in Thomas Brown as tight ends coach/passing game coordinator