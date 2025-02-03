Super Bowl, NFL coaching live updates: Chiefs, Eagles arrive in New Orleans

The Super Bowl LIX matchup is set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb 9. The Eagles dispatched the Washington Commanders easily in a 55-23 win in the NFC championship game, while the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills went down to the wire in a thrilling AFC championship game that Kansas City won 32-29.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will aim to make history in New Orleans as they go for their third straight Super Bowl win, something that's never been done before. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. Tom Brady went to 10 Super Bowls as a player, but this time he'll be in the booth, broadcasting his first Super Bowl for Fox in his new role.

Elsewhere in the NFL, teams have been busy filling their head-coaching vacancies, with Ben Johnson (Bears), Aaron Glenn (Jets), Liam Coen (Jaguars), Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys) and Pete Caroll (Raiders) locking down jobs. The Saints have the last open job, and they've interviewed a variety of candidates.

Follow along with all the news and updates ahead of Super Bowl LIX below: