Super Bowl News Roundup: Sean Payton, 2023 NFL Draft buzz, Cardinals & Colts head coach searches

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Dan Wetzel are in Phoenix, Arizona for Super Bowl week as they give the inside scoop on all the latest buzz around the NFL, including new coaching hires, Sean Payton's latest comments and the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

The last two teams without a head coach, the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, are steadily narrowing down their options. Charles Robinson thinks Arizona needs to go after an offensive guy to get Kyler Murray's career back on track, and wonders if Murray needs to have a good season in 2023 to still be considered a franchise quarterback. The Colts head coach situation is murkier, as it's unclear if they plan to bring back interim head coach and former Colts center Jeff Saturday.

There were a few other coaching hires to discuss, including Steve Wilks becoming San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, a job that has led to two consecutive head coaching hires in Robert Saleh and Demeco Ryans. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores heads to Minnesota to become the Vikings defensive coordinator. Former Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero heads to Carolina to coordinate Frank Reich's defense in 2023.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't mince words in comments to the press earlier this week as he made it clear QB Russell Wilson's personal staff would no longer be allowed in the facility. Everyone is feeling optimistic about the Broncos, and Charles McDonald thinks Payton's no-nonsense coaching style might be just the thing Wilson needs to get back on track. Under the right leadership, Wilson may still have gas left in the tank.

The episode ends with an update on the 2023 NFL Draft as the Senior Bowl just wrapped up last week. Although this class looks a little weak compared to some previous years, there are a few prospects that it's hard not to get excited about. Everyone is excited about Florida QB Anthony Richardson, who has all the tools necessary to be an elite NFL QB but will need time to sit and learn in a patient organization. Other players like Texas RB Bijan Robinson and Alabama QB Bryce Young present intriguing options in the first round.

Story continues

5:15 - Cardinals head coach update & Kyler Murray's future

12:00 - Colts head coach update: Is Jeff Saturday returning in 2023?

17:45 - New DC hires: Steve Wilks, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero

27:40 - Super Bowl preview: what we heard at opening night in Phoenix

37:00 - Broncos HC Sean Payton's comments towards Russell Wilson

45:50 - 2023 NFL Draft preview: Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up prior to a game against Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor