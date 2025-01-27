Advertisement
Super Bowl news, NFL coaching live updates: Chiefs, Eagles headed to New Orleans; Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer

yahoo sports staff

The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The Eagles dispatched the Washington Commanders pretty easily in a 55-23 win in the NFC championship game, while the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills went down to the wire in a thrilling AFC championship game that Kansas City won 32-29.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will aim to make history in New Orleans as they go for their third straight Super Bowl win, something that's never been done before. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. Tom Brady went to 10 Super Bowls as a player, but this time he'll be in the booth, broadcasting his first Super Bowl for Fox in his new role.

Elsewhere in the NFL, teams have been busy filling their head-coaching vacancies, with Ben Johnson (Bears), Aaron Glenn (Jets), Liam Coen (Jaguars), Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys) and Pete Caroll (Raiders) locking down jobs. The Saints have the last open job, and they've interviewed a variety of candidates.

Follow along with all the news and updates ahead of Super Bowl LIX below:

  • Ian Casselberry

    Ravens, OC Todd Monken close to contract extension: Report

    Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is finalizing a contract extension with the Ravens, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

    Baltimore led the NFL in total offense this season, averaging 424.9 yards per game. The Ravens also had the league's top rushing attack, getting nearly 3,200 yards on the ground and averaging 187.6 yards. Additionally, they averaged the third-most points in the NFL with 30.5.

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 TDs, while rushing for 915 yards and four scores. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his nine NFL seasons, with 16 TDs.

    Monken attracted interest for head coaching openings around the league, interviewing with the Bears and getting requests from the Saints and Jaguars.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaron Glenn is fired up to be in New York: 'We're built for this s***'

    Glenn interviewed for several head coaching positions, but said he wanted to come to the Jets.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaron Glenn addresses Aaron Rodgers' future

    With QB Aaron Rodgers' future with the Jets up in the air, new head coach Aaron Glenn said he's texted with Rodgers and that he and new GM Darren Mougey will make decisions on the roster together.

    In Monday's introductory press conference, Mougey said that he and Glenn would start having conversations that night about what (and who) they want in their team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

    The Cowboys introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach on Monday, and Jerry Jones knows there's some skepticism around his decision to promote Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator.

  • Aaron Glenn likely to make a decision about Aaron Rodgers soon

    As the New York Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn has to start his tenure with a major dilemma: what to do about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, showed flashes of brilliance last season, but largely put up a very disappointing performance under center. Glenn will have to decide whether to keep Rodgers around or to find a new quarterback to build the franchise around — and he'll probably be doing it soon.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Glenn was "open to" keeping Rodgers on the team. And on Sunday after, Jay Glazer spoke about Glenn's dilemma on NFL on Fox, saying that he had spoken to the new coach. Per Glazer, Glenn is planning on making a choice about Rodgers "sooner rather than later," and that he doesn't want to drag things out.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patriots bringing in Thomas Brown as tight ends coach/passing game coordinator

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is Patrick Mahomes the most clutch athlete of all time?

  • Frank Schwab

    Top 10 Super Bowl storylines: Chiefs as villains, Saquon the Great

    As the AFC championship game reached its conclusion, that started the two-week window to talk about Super Bowl LIX.

    The Super Bowl is the most watched and also the most dissected game of the sports calendar. A week before the teams get to New Orleans, let's take a look at the storylines we'll be hearing a lot about before kickoff on Feb. 9:

    The greatness of Saquon Barkley

    Barkley has been unbelievable all season. He escaped the misery that is the Giants franchise and in his first season with the Eagles, Barkley turned in one of the greatest seasons a running back has ever had. Barkley went over 2,000 yards in the regular season but sat in Week 18 with a shot to break the single-season rushing record. That looks smart now that the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.

    The NFL's new villains

    When teams win too much, fans start to hate them. It happened to the New England Patriots a decade ago. It's happening to the Chiefs now.

    The Chiefs' only crime is they keep winning, but that has been enough to turn NFL fans against them. Their dynasty started off as a fun, feel-good story, between the likable Andy Reid finally winning a Super Bowl and a dynamic new quarterback star in Patrick Mahomes. That's long gone, replaced by feelings of jealousy and bitterness among fans of any one of the other 31 teams.

