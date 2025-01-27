Ian Casselberry
Super Bowl news, NFL coaching live updates: Chiefs, Eagles headed to New Orleans; Cowboys introduce Brian Schottenheimer
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The Eagles dispatched the Washington Commanders pretty easily in a 55-23 win in the NFC championship game, while the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills went down to the wire in a thrilling AFC championship game that Kansas City won 32-29.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will aim to make history in New Orleans as they go for their third straight Super Bowl win, something that's never been done before. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. Tom Brady went to 10 Super Bowls as a player, but this time he'll be in the booth, broadcasting his first Super Bowl for Fox in his new role.
Elsewhere in the NFL, teams have been busy filling their head-coaching vacancies, with Ben Johnson (Bears), Aaron Glenn (Jets), Liam Coen (Jaguars), Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys) and Pete Caroll (Raiders) locking down jobs. The Saints have the last open job, and they've interviewed a variety of candidates.
Follow along with all the news and updates ahead of Super Bowl LIX below:
Aaron Glenn likely to make a decision about Aaron Rodgers soon
As the New York Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn has to start his tenure with a major dilemma: what to do about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, showed flashes of brilliance last season, but largely put up a very disappointing performance under center. Glenn will have to decide whether to keep Rodgers around or to find a new quarterback to build the franchise around — and he'll probably be doing it soon.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Glenn was "open to" keeping Rodgers on the team. And on Sunday after, Jay Glazer spoke about Glenn's dilemma on NFL on Fox, saying that he had spoken to the new coach. Per Glazer, Glenn is planning on making a choice about Rodgers "sooner rather than later," and that he doesn't want to drag things out.