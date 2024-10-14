Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady explains how he’d fix the struggling Dallas Cowboys offense

In his first year as a broadcaster on FOX Sports, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has watched four of the Dallas Cowboys’ six games this season.

After witnessing Sunday’s 40-9 loss to Detroit at AT&T Stadium, Brady offered some suggestions on fixing what ails the team during an interview on FOX Sports’ postgame show.

“The number one issue is their ability to run the football,” Brady said.

He obviously meant to say inability as the Cowboys rushed for just 53 yards in the lopsided loss.

“Maybe the best way is to throw the ball early,” Brady said. “And then open the run game up because you’ve done a good job of spreading the field and now they (opponents) have to play pass defense.”

Brady wants to see quarterback Dak Prescott to pass more often early in games.

“I’d like to see them start the game a little more pass-happy, a little more pass oriented,” Brady said.

After the Cowboys turned the ball over five times in their worst loss in the history of AT&T Stadium, Brady had one final — yet obvious — observation.

“They’ve got a lot of things that they got to fix offensively Offensively,k running the ball and get other guys involved other than CeeDee Lamb who can make some plays,” he said.

