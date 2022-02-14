Super Bowl LVI: Rams defeat Bengals 23-20

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrates his team's Super Bowl win. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at their home SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

It was a dramatic finish — with just 1:25 left in the game, the Rams scored the winning touchdown, thanks to a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp. The Rams had an early lead of 13-3, but between the second and third quarters, gave up 17 points in a row before rallying at the end.

This is the Rams' first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles. They are also the second team in NFL history to win the title in their home stadium. The Bengals won the coin toss at the start of the game, and are now the eighth coin-toss winner in a row to lose the Super Bowl.

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

Justin Trudeau says Canadians are 'disgusted' by abusive actions of anti-mandate protesters