Super Bowl LVI preview: Joe Cool's big stage, McVay v. Taylor & LA's all-in moment

It's finally here. Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday afternoon, and the entire You Pod to Win the Game crew is in Los Angeles for the occasion. Recorded live at Radio Row, Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo's Frank Schwab and Shalise Manza Young to talk about all the big stories heading into Sunday's game.

They open the show sharing a few memories of Terez Paylor on the anniversary of his passing and the empty hole we all feel not having Terez at the Super Bowl for the first time.

Later, Charles, Shalise & Frank react to commissioner Roger Goodell's Wednesday press conference in which he fielded a few tough questions about recent major issues in the league: the lack of diversity in head coaching hires & the reports of abuse coming out of the Washington Commanders.

Afterwards, they spend the rest of the show breaking down the key storylines ahead of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams & Cincinnati Bengals. Is there any reason not to believe in the magic of Joe Burrow? Will the Rams' all-in roster construction inspire the other 31 teams to follow suit? Can Sean McVay erase the memories of Super Bowl LIII? We'll know the answers on Sunday night. (19:30)

Wrapping up the podcast, Charles spent some time chatting about the 2021 season with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott & LB Micah Parsons, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen & the state of the Super Bowl's secondary ticket market with StubHub general manager of North America, Akshay Khanna. (52:45)

