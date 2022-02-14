Super Bowl LVI: Halftime show draws rave reviews on Twitter

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show had some big expectations entering Sunday thanks to a star-studded lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

It seems safe to say those expectations were met and more.

All five stars and more played the hits as they made their way through a complex set, with cameos from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak adding to the gravity of the occasion. For the people who grew up on this music, and had never seen a rap act headline the Super Bowl halftime show, it was something of a fever dream.

You didn't have to look far on Twitter to find fans of what was going down, with some hailing it as the best halftime show in Super Bowl history.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Now we know who won the Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show I’ve ever seen! 🔥🔥🔥 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) February 14, 2022

LA KNOWS HOW TO PUT ON A SHOW!! — Trea Turner (@treavturner) February 14, 2022

Loved that halftime show. All the Goats bringing back memories! All the bangers 🔥🔥 #WestCoast — Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) February 14, 2022

Am I.....crying???? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 14, 2022

Show better than the game 😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2022

BRO THIS IS THE GREATEST HALF TIME SHOW EVER. BUNCHA LEGENDS! GG @NFL — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 14, 2022

Best Halftime Show EVERRRRR!!!!!!!!!! — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) February 14, 2022

More, please. Best halftime show I’ve ever seen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show ever! — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2022

If I were in the locker room I’d seriously consider coming out for this halftime show. 🔥🔥🔥 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 14, 2022

Eminem had the entire stadium singing ‘Lose Yourself’ A BANGER TO THIS DAY #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SniMkHeVbA — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 14, 2022

Even those the world over in Beijing were enjoying themselves.

Story continues

Walking through the Zhangjiakou Media Center, headphones on, halftime show on … not giving anyone up, but there were a lot of young people looking at their phones and bobbing their heads in time — Jay Busbee @ the Olympics (@JBOlympics) February 14, 2022

As fun as the show was, the undeniable fact that we were hearing the hits of more than a decade ago were an uncomfortable realization for some.

not me and all my 32 year old friends getting weirdly emotional from a nostalgic overload — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 14, 2022

The new generation finally got to hear some real hip hop.

Halftime show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SuperBowl — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 14, 2022

Ah, so THIS is what it’s like to be old enough to have a nostalgic super bowl halftime show — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 14, 2022

I feel so old and young at the same time. — take care of yourself (@anamariecox) February 14, 2022