Super Bowl LVI betting guide: How to bet on Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Schwab
·5 min read
LOS ANGELES — The sports betting boom hasn't slowed down, and that probably means a record number of bettors this Super Bowl Sunday.

With legal sports betting continuing to expand across the United States, Super Bowl LVI could be the most bet-on event in history. For those making their first bets on this Super Bowl, or regular bettors who want a refresher in this year’s options, here’s a guide to betting on the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams at BetMGM:

Who is favored to win Super Bowl LVI?

The Rams opened up as 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM and that line moved to 4.5 on the Monday after the conference championship games. It stayed there for a long time, but ticked back toward the Rams late this week. The Rams are 4-point favorites at BetMGM over the Bengals as of Saturday morning.

(For betting novices, betting the line of -4 means the Rams have to win by 5 or more points if you bet them on the point spread. If the Bengals lose by 3 or fewer, or win the game outright, the Bengals side wins. If the game ends up with a 4-point Rams win, it's a push and all bets are refunded. Consider it giving the Bengals a 4-point head start.)

The Bengals and Rams will battle Sunday for the Super Bowl LVI championship. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
What is the over/under?

The total for the game, often referred to as the over/under, is 48.5 points. Both the total and the point spread have seen close to equal amount of betting action on both sides.

What is the moneyline?

Moneyline bets are simply picking which team will win, thus eliminating the point spread. In this game, the moneyline on the Rams is -200 and the Bengals is +165. That means you’d have to bet $200 on the Rams to win $100, and their margin of victory doesn't matter. A $100 bet on the Bengals to beat the Rams straight up would win $165.

Which team is the best bet?

Leading up to this weekend, bettors favored the Bengals at BetMGM by about a 6-to-5 margin if you want to follow the crowd. If you want an argument for why the Rams are the better bet, here you go. But mostly don’t get too caught up in what anyone else tells you. Nobody ever has a lock, and you can make a good argument for either team.

One thing to remember is the point spread rarely comes into play during Super Bowls. Meaning, if you pick the team that wins the game you’re likely to win your bet. Only six times in Super Bowl history has an underdog covered but not won the game outright. Now, it’s the whole “picking the winner” thing that is a challenge.

Which prop bets are most popular?

The Super Bowl famously has a ton of prop bets every season. You can bet on everything from Joe Burrow’s passing yards to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

The two most popular props for the Super Bowl are the first player to score a touchdown and who will win Super Bowl MVP. Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has received the most bets to score the first touchdown at +1000 (or 10-to-1) odds. A bettor took Matthew Stafford as the first scorer, and that would win him or her $660,000. Here's a list of the first TD scorers from all of the Bengals and Rams games this season.

The most popular bet to win Super Bowl MVP is Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The odds on Donald shifted from +1600 to +1200 as bets came in on him to win it. The favorites are the two quarterbacks. Stafford is +140 and Burrow is +225.

Another popular prop bet is under 1.5 yards for the shortest touchdown, and the Rams and Bengals could hit that under.

How about some other player props that look interesting?

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has had a great season, and his total of 102.5 receiving yards is surprisingly high. However, most of the bets have come on the over. Odell Beckham Jr.'s receiving yardage total is 62.5, and the over on him has been a popular bet as well. As of midweek about 98 percent of the money bet on Kupp's total at BetMGM was on the over. About 97 percent of the money bet on Beckham's total was on the over.

On the Bengals' side, the two most popular props are Joe Burrow's passing yards (the line is 272.5 and 71 percent of the bets as of midweek were on the over), and Ja'Marr Chase's receiving yards (77.5, 73 percent on the over).

Wait, you can bet on the color of Gatorade the winning team dumps on its coach?

Sure can, though it depends which state you're in. The favorite this year is orange at +200 odds. Yahoo Sportsbook's Greg Brainos had an in-depth breakdown into why yellow/green/lime might be the right play at +450.

According to BetMGM, it's legal to bet on the Gatorade prop in Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, West Virginia and Wyoming. It is not legal in Colorado, Iowa, New York, Mississippi, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. Adjust your travel plans accordingly.

Any other oddball prop bets stand out?

There are endless props and some are ridiculous. That's what makes them fun to bet.

Yahoo Sportsbook's Nick Bromberg had a list of the weirdest props for this game. One fun one: Who will call the first timeout? The Rams and Bengals are both -115 odds. You've never watched a football game rooting for a timeout before, have you?

And yes, you can bet on the coin toss too.

