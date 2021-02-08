Super Bowl LV result: Tom Brady seals seventh title in Tampa Bay Buccaneers win
Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable Super Bowl victory for his seventh win in the NFL’s end-of-season showcase.
Super Bowl LV had been billed as a head-to-head between potentially the two greatest quarter-backs of all time, but Patrick Mahomes struggled to make much of an impact for the pre-match favourites, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The architects of the Bucs’ first Super Bowl win in 2003 –the year after the first of Brady’s victories – were as much a superb Buccaneers defence stifling the threat of the NFL’s most offensive side as anything.
But despite their heroics, the night belonged to Brady in his 10th Super Bowl, the oldest player in history to grace that stage at the age of 43 years and 188 years, his longevity highlighted by the fact his first appearance came when Mahomes was just six years old.
It proved a night for the ages as Bucs coach Bruce Arians became the oldest Super Bowl-winning coach to win a Super Bowl in the Bucs’ first triumph since their only win, and their first post-season run of games since 2007.
The one-sided 31-9 victory now means Brady has more Super Bowl rings than any other franchise in the sport’s history, his 10th appearance played out in the Bucs’ home ground, the Raymond James Stadium.
The Chiefs briefly led through an early field goal before Brady found Rob Gronkowski, so often his go-to in his period of dominance with the New England Patriots, whom Brady left for the Bucs after two decades.
In shifting franchises, he helped lure Gronkowski out of retirement, as well as playing central roles in the arrivals of Mike Brown and Leonard Fournette, the night’s other touchdown scorers.
The short pass to Gronkowski, which saw the 31-year-old run in unopposed, was followed by the same combination for the second touchdown of the game.
Another short pass put Mike Evans through and the Bucs werewell clear by the time Brady popped the ball into the arms of Fournette, who ran in from 35 yards.
“I’m so proud of all these guys,” said Brady. “We had a rough November but Bruce Arians had all the confidence in us and we came together at the right time. I’m not making any comparisons. Coming down here and playing with this group of guys is amazing.”
Read More
Super Bowl 2021 attendance: Raymond James Stadium at reduced capacity for Tampa Bay Bucs vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LV: A guide to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs with Osi Umenyiora