Super Bowl LV: Edinson Cavani can have Tom Brady impact on Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United have their own Tom Brady in the form of Edinson Cavani, and says that lines of communication are always open with the Glazer family-owned Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday and will be counting on 43-year-old quarterback Brady in order to claim their second championship since Malcolm Glazer’s takeover in 1995.

Solskjaer said he was “very pleased” to see the Buccaneers reach Sunday’s showpiece, which will be held at their own stadium in Tampa, and said that United keep in contact with the NFL franchise through the Glazer family.

Read more: Manchester United pair Phil Jones and Sergio Romero return to Premier League squad

The United manager also compared Brady’s influence on the Buccaneers to that of veteran striker Cavani since he arrived at Old Trafford in October.

“I think when you operate at the top you try to widen your horizon and have a network you speak to and I’m very pleased for the Glazers and the owners that they play the Super Bowl this weekend,” Solskjaer said.

“For me, the big learning from that is the Tom Brady story, what he does to keep going at such an age and to be so professional, he’s come into the club and brought them to the Super Bowl.

“It’s not him by himself of course but, we tell our young players to be at the top level it’s not just natural talent it’s dedication, hard work, focus.

“We’ve got the example of Edinson coming into our place and how much one player can influence a team,” he added. “We’ve had Eric Cantona coming into the team with that experience.

“So Tom Brady is an example for every sportsman out there that it’s still possible at the age of 42 or 43, whatever he is now. But yeah, we do keep the dialogue between ourselves.”

The Glazer family’s leveraged buy-out of United in 2005 remains controversial to this day, having divided the club’s fanbase and inspired some supporters to launched fan-owned non-league club FC United of Manchester.

Read More

Manchester United have ‘open dialogue’ with Paul Pogba over his future, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer