Super Bowl LV betting: Who's your MVP pick? If it's Patrick Mahomes, join the club

People might be split on whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs will cover the spread in Super Bowl LV, or whether the game will go over or under the total.

There’s a pretty easy pick for bettors when it comes to MVP.

Super Bowl LV MVP betting is open, and the player getting the most action is exactly who you think it is. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting 49.3% of the money bet on the game’s MVP at BetMGM. No other player is getting more than 15.4% of the money on MVP.

You know who that player is, too.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady popular bets for MVP

You can never go wrong betting on a quarterback to win a major award.

Mahomes is even money odds to win MVP. He’s only getting 18% of the tickets, but because the odds are low he’s getting bigger bets. That is why he’s taking about half the money in the MVP market.

Tom Brady, of course, is second. He is +200 to win MVP, and is getting 17.5% of the tickets and 15.4% of the money at BetMGM.

Tight end Travis Kelce is the only other player at 10%. Here’s the problem with betting Kelce, who is +1000: If he has a big game, that means Mahomes did too. Everything comes back to the quarterback.

There are 57 players who have Super Bowl MVP odds posted at BetMGM. As of Thursday morning, there was at least one bet on 56 of them. Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate was the only player who didn’t have any Super Bowl MVP bets on him. That is sure to change.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was Super Bowl MVP last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Can anyone but a QB win Super Bowl MVP?

It’s enticing to take a long shot to win Super Bowl MVP. With the quarterbacks taking up most of the action, odds go up for others. Still, only two non-quarterbacks are getting more than 2.5 percent of the money for MVP: Kelce (10.5%) and Tyreek Hill (7.8%).

It’s not unprecedented for a non-quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Unlike regular-season MVP, other positions have a chance. Julian Edelman was Super Bowl MVP two years ago. Linebackers Malcolm Smith and Von Miller won Super Bowl MVP over the course of three seasons. In a one-game setting, Mahomes and Brady could be underwhelming and then MVP voters scramble to find someone else.

But quarterbacks usually win. Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP last season. Quarterbacks have been Super Bowl MVP 8 of the last 11 years and 10 of the last 14. Mahomes and Brady are superstars and have put up good numbers all season. If either plays well and their team wins, it’s very likely they’ll win MVP too.

If the Chiefs win and Mahomes takes another MVP, BetMGM will be paying out a lot of tickets.