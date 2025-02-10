Super Bowl LIX recap & analysis with Nate Tice & Matt Harmon | Football 301

In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.

While the Chiefs couldn’t seem to get anything going on offense, with Rashee Rice missing and Travis Kelce struggling in both receiving and blocking, Matt and Nate pinpoint what went wrong. The Chiefs were constantly pressured by the Eagles' four-man rush, and even though the Chiefs' defense hung in there, giving up 40 points was too much to overcome. Nate explains the missed opportunities, like DeAndre Hopkins’ crucial drop and what the Chiefs will need to address in the offseason—like bolstering their offensive line and adding more talent to their receiver corps. For the first time in years, the future looks shaky for Kansas City.

But this episode isn't just about the Chiefs' struggles; the Eagles also deserve plenty of credit. From Nick Sirianni’s leadership to Howie Roseman’s masterful roster construction, Matt and Nate give praise to the Eagles for building a team that was built to win big. Whether it's Josh Sweat dominating up front or Cooper DeJean stepping up in big moments, the Eagles' commitment to their unique team-building strategy paid off. Looking ahead, Matt and Nate discuss the possibility of a Philadelphia Super Bowl repeat with Jalen Hurts leading the charge and Howie’s continued emphasis on bold strategic moves. Discussion around Drake's unfortunate Super Bowl night and other thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's halftime show wrap things up.

(1:20) - Eagles win the Super Bowl!

(19:40) - What went wrong for Kansas City

(33:00) - Breaking down the Eagles' dominance

(50:45) - Kendrick halftime show thoughts

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.

