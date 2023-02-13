Super Bowl live updates: Eagles vs. Chiefs score, highlights & how to watch

The US Bank Stadium is home to Super Bowl LVII. Here's how to watch or stream the game on Sunday, February 12th at 6:30 PM ET. (James Michael Kruger via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII is going strong: Get all of the latest updates on the Yahoo Sports Super Bowl live blog, below. If you're just tuning into the game and need info on how to watch the Super Bowl in real time (and even for free), we're here for you. Keep scrolling to the bottom of the article and you'll find all information you need to watch or stream the game.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

You can watch and stream Super Bowl LVII on Fox. So if you can already watch Fox on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set and can stop reading here. The rest of this article is for the 44% of you who don't have cable, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the game tonight.

Can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

We've got great news for cord-cutters tonight! Fox is lifting the paywall on their Fox Sports App today, so anyone can watch the game on mobile on online on your computer for free (without having to authenticate via your cable provider, which is the usual method). Simply download the app to watch the game. The app seems to be showing the same commercials as the broadcast (though a bit delayed) so if you're just here for the commercials, you're good via this method.

What channel is Fox on near me?

Fox is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to Fox's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

How do I stream the Super Bowl and watch Fox on my TV without cable?

If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local Fox affiliate through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

Whether you’re planning to watch the Super Bowl while you’re on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the game on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The Super Bowl will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch the game by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). Fox Sports also has a mobile app. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the Fox Sports mobile app to your device of choice, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and Baby Face performed "America the Beautiful."

What time will the Super Bowl halftime take place?

We estimate that the Super Bowl halftime show will start around 8pm ET.

How do I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

According to Fox Sports, the game will be shot in HD and then upconverted to 4K, instead of being shot in 4K. That means the broadcast won't be in "true" 4K, but it should still have improved sharpness and vividness compared to the regular broadcast. Fox will also record the game in an HDR format called HLG and then convert it to HDR10, a widely supported format.

If you have cable and want to watch the game in 4K, you'll need to contact your provider to see if it supports it. TV service providers such as Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, Verizon FiOS, DirecTV and Dish Network have already said they would support it. Additionally, Comcast Xfinity has said it would provide the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision 4K HDR.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the game in 4K through YouTube TV (requires an extra $20 4K Plus package) or Fubo TV (4K streaming is included in the $70 base price).

You can also watch the game in 4K through the Fox Sports app as mentioned above.

What do I need to stream the game and watch Fox without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

When is the Super Bowl and what time is kickoff?

Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local time. It'll be televised on Fox Deportes in Spanish.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in State Farm Stadium located in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

What are the Super Bowl odds and point spread.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs at BetMGM. That number hasn't moved in more than a week. When the conference championship games finished, BetMGM very briefly had the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, and it almost immediately moved to Eagles -1.5 as money came in on Philadelphia. Shortly after that the Eagles were favored by 2.5. It eventually settled at Eagles -1.5. Get the latest from our Yahoo Sportsbook pros, here.

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

After spiking in price about a week ago, tickets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles have gradually declined in price in every 24-hour window since last Sunday night. The resulting slide has driven “get in” prices for the cheapest possible seats down 30% — from nearly $6,000 late Sunday to around $4,200 Thursday afternoon. Here's the latest.