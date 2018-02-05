Super Bowl LII: Twitter gives Justin Timberlake's halftime show and Prince tribute mixed reviews
Fourteen years after the wardrobe malfunction seen ’round the world, Justin Timberlake made his return to the Super Bowl halftime show. There was no Prince hologram, but there was a Prince tribute. Twitter had mixed reactions to it all, to say the least.
Most people poked fun at parts of the show:
who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? pic.twitter.com/F0J6heUkAr
— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 5, 2018
A meme is born #SuperBowl #Halftime #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/zcALWaMCyZ
— Jorge (@jorgem6097) February 5, 2018
Others expressed their disappointment:
JT: Selfie?
Kid: Sure let me get my camera up…..it’s a bit slow. Oh, hang on, it’s the wrong way around.
JT: pic.twitter.com/ZY9WjFZzlg
— Terry Gill (@terry_gill) February 5, 2018
Justin’s #Halftime performance……? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WbK8327ndG
— Simone I. Austin♕ (@simoneaustina) February 5, 2018
This is the #halftime show that's been hyped up. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/88QgV3cR4F
— Southern Beauty (@LfinleyF) February 5, 2018
Me trying to figure out why they chose JT over JLo #SuperBowl #HalfTime pic.twitter.com/3EZcjWddu4
— Angela (@ItsMe_Yanese) February 5, 2018
And some thought the Prince tribute was well-done:
Such a nice tribute to #prince by @jtimberlake . You are amazingly talented and full of joy…great job ! #Halftime
— Robin Meade (@RobinMeade) February 5, 2018
Damn JT, that was pretty good right there!!! #SuperBowl2018
— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) February 5, 2018
The moment a whole city lit up for #prince!! What a #tribute @jtimberlake! #nfl #football #mn #dance #purple #jt #halftime #justintimberlake #impressed #youdidthedamnthing pic.twitter.com/QfeZNoxNwt
— Jous G (@jouseline_85) February 5, 2018
Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND. #SuperBowl
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2018
To top it off, MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman had a very bold take:
Best halftime performance I’ve ever seen. @jtimberlake #SBLII
— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 5, 2018
