Super Bowl LII: Twitter gives Justin Timberlake's halftime show and Prince tribute mixed reviews

Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII halftime show. (Reuters)

Fourteen years after the wardrobe malfunction seen ’round the world, Justin Timberlake made his return to the Super Bowl halftime show. There was no Prince hologram, but there was a Prince tribute. Twitter had mixed reactions to it all, to say the least.

Most people poked fun at parts of the show:

who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? pic.twitter.com/F0J6heUkAr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 5, 2018









Others expressed their disappointment:

#halftime JT: Selfie?

Kid: Sure let me get my camera up…..it’s a bit slow. Oh, hang on, it’s the wrong way around.

JT: pic.twitter.com/ZY9WjFZzlg — Terry Gill (@terry_gill) February 5, 2018













Me trying to figure out why they chose JT over JLo #SuperBowl #HalfTime pic.twitter.com/3EZcjWddu4 — Angela (@ItsMe_Yanese) February 5, 2018





And some thought the Prince tribute was well-done:

Such a nice tribute to #prince by @jtimberlake . You are amazingly talented and full of joy…great job ! #Halftime — Robin Meade (@RobinMeade) February 5, 2018











