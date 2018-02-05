Super Bowl LII: Twitter gives Justin Timberlake's halftime show and Prince tribute mixed reviews

Melissa Caskey
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII halftime show. (Reuters)

Fourteen years after the wardrobe malfunction seen ’round the world, Justin Timberlake made his return to the Super Bowl halftime show. There was no Prince hologram, but there was a Prince tribute. Twitter had mixed reactions to it all, to say the least.

Most people poked fun at parts of the show:



Others expressed their disappointment:





And some thought the Prince tribute was well-done:





To top it off, MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman had a very bold take:


