Super Bowl LII: Saturday Night Live tackles Patriots-Eagles with a historical twist



If you’ve ever witnessed an Eagles fan and Patriots fan try to discuss their teams, you might be left with the same conclusion Saturday Night Live came to about the Super Bowl opponents:

Is there any way they both could lose?

With cameos from famed former cast members Tina Fey (a proud Pennsylvanian) and Rachel Dratch (a Massachusetts native), SNL took the Philly-New England trash talk all the way back to 1775 to show how the Boston arrogance likely began.

The whole thing is worth a watch, but the name-dropping of “legendary minuteman captain” Thomas Brady, a reference to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and a special shoutout to WaWa are perfectly done.

By the end, Beck Bennett offers some advice that should have the rest of the country nodding along in agreement.

If the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl is what it takes to get Tina Fey back on SNL, there’s going to be a lot more NFL fans wearing green in the future. Either way, we’re certainly headed for an offseason of relentless bragging regardless of who wins on Sunday.

May the football gods have mercy on us all.

Oh yeah, and Connecticut was in this sketch, too.

