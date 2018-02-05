Super Bowl LII: Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks ruled out with head injury after big hit

The New England Patriots overcame their first-quarter woes in Super Bowl LII, but the second quarter proved to be a challenge. With just a little over 13 minutes left in the quarter, receiver Brandin Cooks left the game with a head injury after a vicious hit from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins.

It didn’t take long before Cooks was ruled out of the game.

#Patriots injury update: Brandin Cooks (head) has been ruled out for the game. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2018





Tom Brady managed to hit Cooks for a decent gain at about the 40-yard-line. Cooks had some space between himself and the defender, and attempted to put on some moves in an attempt to pick up more yardage.

That’s when Jenkins came up from behind and leveled Cooks with a shot to the head. Cooks immediately went to the ground and stayed there as medical professionals came to take a look at him.

Jenkins was not flagged on the play. As play-by-play man Al Michaels explained, that’s because Cooks was technically considered a runner on that play after making the catch.

Cooks walked off the field under his own power.

It’s the second straight game the Patriots lost a major receiving threat. The team lost tight end Rob Gronkowski during the AFC championship game, but still won. That wasn’t the case this time.

