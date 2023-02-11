When is the 2023 Super Bowl? Here's the kickoff time — plus how to watch the game

So when is Super Bowl LVII? Good thing you're checking now, because it's less than 24 hours away— on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Kick off is at 6:30pm ET, and it'll air on your local Fox channel. The Philadelphia Eagles will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona — and it'll be first Super Bowl in Glendale since the New England Patriots' thrilling victory over the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Not sure how you're watching the game because you don't subscribe to cable? No problem! There are many ways to watch the Super Bowl, and we've got them all right here. We'll be updating this article through the weekend with all the latest streaming info and odds — so check back for the latest.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles VS. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

You can watch and stream Super Bowl LVII on Fox, which is available on most cable and satellite packages. Alternatively, Fox is also available on terrestrial television through a TV antenna.

You can also watch the game on the Fox Sports app, but it does require authentication through a pay TV subscription (either cable or a streaming TV provider like YouTube TV).

How do I stream Super Bowl LVII and watch Fox without cable?

Are you a cord cutter? No problem! Anyone without cable can watch their local Fox affiliate through a variety of streaming TV services such as:

What do I need to stream the game and watch Fox without cable?

You'll need a streaming device such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

What channel is Fox on near me?

Not sure how to find Fox in your area? Check out this guide to Fox's local affiliate channels.

How about 4K?

According to Fox Sports, the game will be shot in HD and then upconverted to 4K, instead of being shot in 4K. That means the broadcast won't be in "true" 4K, but it should still have improved sharpness and vividness compared to the regular broadcast. Fox will also record the game in an HDR format called HLG and then convert it to HDR10, a widely supported format.

If you have cable and want to watch the game in 4K, you'll need to contact your provider to see if it supports it. TV service providers such as Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, Verizon FiOS, DirecTV and Dish Network have already said they would support it. Additionally, Comcast Xfinity has said it would provide the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision 4K HDR.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the game in 4K through YouTube TV (requires an extra $20 4K Plus package) or Fubo TV (4K streaming is included in the $70 base price).

You can also watch the game in 4K through the Fox Sports app as mentioned earlier.

What are the Super Bowl odds?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the current favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl with -122 money line odds and are a -1.5 point favorite. Here are the latest Super Bowl odds.