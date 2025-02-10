Super Bowl: Kendrick Lamar plays 'Not Like Us,' trolls Drake in halftime show with backup dancer Serena Williams

Lamar teased 'Not Like Us' and rocked 'a minor' chain throughout his performance

Kendrick Lamar didn't pull any punches in New Orleans on Sunday night.

After hinting at it throughout the performance, Lamar brought out his Grammy award-winning song, "Not Like Us" during his incredible star-studded halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. His show, which came with SZA and backup dancer Serena Williams, seemingly ended his feud with Drake again.

The entire crowd at the Caesars Superdome went off, too.

The Superdome crowd yelling “A-MINORRRRR.”



Kendrick Lamar is unreal.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Dw2xZm8EVl — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovoNFL) February 10, 2025

Actor Samuel L. Jackson started the performance during the break of the Philadelphia Eagles' rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs with an intro. He served as an emcee of sorts throughout the show as Lamar opened with “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA” and more.

Lamar played a bit of “Not Like Us" soon after. The song was a cause of speculation in the lead up to the show amid his very public and litigious beef with Drake. At least, he started to play it with a clear reference to the lawsuit that Drake would likely hit him with before he pulled away. Lamar did wear an “a minor” chain throughout the show, though.

"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue" - Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/x1Ke3W3NLr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2025

An “a minor” necklace is crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0mtrjlIgkN — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 10, 2025

Lamar then brought SZA out for "All The Stars" and more.

And finally, Lamar gave the people what they wanted and dropped Drake's name with a wild grin on his face as he did so.

probably the most mischievous grin ever pic.twitter.com/tcsJYk7rjh — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2025

Then to close out the show, Lamar brought out Williams, a fellow Compton native and tennis superstar, as one of his backup dancers.

Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

As far as Super Bowl halftime shows go, Lamar crushed it. Drake can't be happy.

Halftime performer detained after holding Palestine flag

A performer hired for the show was detained on the field and escorted off during the show after they pulled out a Palestinian flag with "Sudan" and "Gaza" written on it during the halftime show.

The NFL and Roc Nation confirmed that the person was part of Lamar's 400-member cast, and that the incident was "neither planned nor part of the production." The show continued on normally, and the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. It's unclear if the person will face criminal charges.

Protester unfurls Palestinian flag during halftime show. Apprehended and taken away.



pic.twitter.com/uXlsO0LeQN — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 10, 2025

"The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show," the league said, via The Associated Press. "No one involved with the production was aware of the individual's intent."

The person, however, will be "banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.