The Super Bowl halftime show gave us childhood nostalgia, activism and joy. Perfect.

Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
Sunday night's Super Bowl halftime show made me feel things that I haven't felt in a long time. I expected it to be good and mostly wanted to see Mary J. Blige, but I walked away with so much more.

Watching the artists who defined a generation of late millennials, kids like me who grew up in the '90s, made me feel alive, infuriated, nostalgic and a little old. My 4- and 6-year-olds looked on quizzically as Mommy suddenly busted out a Crip Walk and cackled to myself when the camera panned to Snoop Dogg smoking something before the show started.

As Dr. Dre and 50 Cent took the stage, I was transported back to the days when I tried to get into clubs with a bad fake ID. Like an aging whirling dervish in pajamas, I was lost in ecstasy as I danced alone in my living room – oblivious to the amused stares of my family. I was once again living in the golden era of hip-hop, if only for a moment.

Eminem takes a knee as he performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022.

"Who's that guy mommy?" My 6-year-old daughter asked me, tugging on my arm and pointing to Eminem. "He's the greatest white rapper of all time," I answered. And that was before he made some people uncomfortable by taking a knee, presumably in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Banned Books: Hiding from history, even the 'disgusting and gross' parts, doesn't protect us. It hurts us.

A message for the hosts

In spite of my love for the music, messages and artistry of the show, there are serious issues and questions to be asked.

No White Saviors, a Uganda-based majority female, majority African-led advocacy campaign raised one of those issues when they wrote on Twitter that "the most American moment during the Super Bowl halftime show" was Kendrick Lamar leaving out "we hate po po." The next Tweet added, "It’s the fact that (America) has always been more offended by 'f*ck the police' sentiments or kneeling for the anthem than they are by the brutal, modern day lynchings carried out by the law enforcement."

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

There were a lot of people watching the Super Bowl, about 117 million for Sunday in fact. During a sociocultural regression like the one we are experiencing now – as Pulitzer Prize-winning novels about slavery are being banned by states, and as white supremacist propaganda hits an all-time high in the United States, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism – Lamar's performance, and lyrics, should never have been altered. I predict that history will not remember that favorably.

Nevertheless, Sunday night's show will go down in history as an electrifying, provocative and politically meaningful performance by some of the greatest musical artists of all time.

It's an act that should be followed by action from the NFL.

Carli Pierson is an attorney, former professor of human rights, writer and member of USA TODAY's Editorial Board. You can follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq.

