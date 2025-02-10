Super Bowl Halftime Protester Gets Lifetime Ban After Gaza-Sudan Flag Stunt

A performer during Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show unfurled a Palestinian and Sudanese flag and ran around the field before being tackled by security.

The person was part of the 400-member field cast during Kendrick Lamar’s performance but his demonstration was not part of the script, the NFL said in a statement to HuffPost.

“The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show,” the league said. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

A protestor holds a flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" as rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

The man’s flag had both countries’ flags stitched together with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written across it.

Roc Nation, which produced the show, also said that the act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

The NFL said, “The individual will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.”

The New Orleans Police Department said the man was ejected from the stadium without arrest or a court summons issued.

The man was tackled by security and dragged off the field. CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

The man first appeared waving the flag while standing on top of a car as the entertainers danced below him. He jumped off the vehicle and then the stage when a person with long hair appeared to approach him.

Once on the field, he ran in circles waving the flag before being tackled and dragged off the green, video shows.

Both Sudan and Palestine have been in turmoil, with Palestinians enduring an ongoing war between Israel and the military group Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Sudan, meanwhile, has been locked in a civil war since the removal of its longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

