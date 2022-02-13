Super Bowl fans and merchants get fired up outside SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Kick off is at 3:30 p.m. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Sunday afternoon may be all about football, but Super Bowl Sunday morning was all about commerce.

On the streets leading up to SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals take to the field at 3:30 PST, intrepid entrepreneurs held up cardboard signs hawking parking spots for $200. And $250. And $400. And, for the truly desperate, $450.

Residents stood outside their homes selling tacos for $10, Fireball shots for $5, popcorn, snacks, even phone chargers. Warned one vendor voice of doom: "Your phone's gonna die, I promise."

Disinformation, however, was free. A woman in a T-shirt proclaiming, "Where there is risk there must be choice," brandished a big, black sign that said, "COVID-19 vaccines have no long term safety data."

Football fans who wanted to be on the safe side, however, could get a rapid coronavirus test and a six-pack while walking to the stadium; a mobile test site set up early in front of Forum Liquors.

Many who can't afford a game ticket headed to the grocery story early Sunday for some last-minute provisions. Shoppers swarmed the aisles at a Ralph's market in Manhattan Beach. Clerks frantically restocked shelves. Beer and bouquets raced out the door. Because, as one barista at the in-store Starbucks put it, "it's the Super Bowl and the Sunday before Valentine's Day."

Those who could shelled out big bucks for the privilege of watching Super Bowl LVI in the comfort of the $5-billion arena.

Sanjiv Patel, a lifelong Cincinnati resident, made the last-minute decision Thursday to take his 10-year-old son, Aarav, to the game. Patel, 49, said he snagged a pair of tickets that were just under $5,000 apiece.

“I wanted to take my son to something he’s going to tell his grandkids about,” Patel said, after snapping a selfie with his son in front of SoFi Stadium. Patel wore a Chad Ochocinco jersey, and Aarav sported a Joe Burrow shirt.

They were among a strong showing of Bengals fans who made the pilgrimage to Los Angeles for what they hope will be the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Patel said his team’s last Super Bowl showing, a loss to the 49ers in Denver in 1989, still stung. “It means a lot to the whole city, just to get to this point,” he said.

The Los Angeles Rams have never won a Super Bowl and have made only two previous appearances, most recently a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in 2019 in what has been described as one of the most boring bowl games ever.

The team was based in St. Louis for two decades, from 1995 to 2015. It was the St. Louis Rams that won the Super Bowl in 2000, beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.