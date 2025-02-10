Advertisement

Super Bowl Fans Discover Hollywood Star Is Huge Eagles Fan As She Cheers At Game

ron dicker
·2 min read
Anne Hathaway certainly was not among les miserables watching the Super Bowl at New Orleans’ Superdome ― she was cheering hard for the soon-to-be victorious Philadelphia Eagles.

A clip of the actor reveling in the team’s rout of the Kansas City Chiefs went viral, surprising and delighting people that she’s “for the Birds.”

The Oscar-winning “Les Miserables” star reportedly grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, a short drive from where the rival New York Giants play. But her parents are both from Philadelphia, apparently imbuing her with soaring devotion to the now two-time Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actor joined fellow celebs Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart among the Philly faithful on hand.

But in the eyes of fans, she was the only royal in attendance, given her role in “The Princess Diaries.”

