The Super Bowl Deals From Domino's and Applebee's Are Too Good to Pass Up



Over the years, the Super Bowl has become nothing short of a household holiday. And, with any holiday celebration, tasty food is a must. Thankfully, knowing just how many people are going to want to focus all their attention on the big game (as opposed to, you know, cooking full meals), many restaurants and pizza joints are offering notable deals to take advantage of on Super Bowl Sunday.

So, while you might have a handful of Super Bowl snacks and game-day desserts you like to whip up each and every year, do yourself a favor and leave the heavy lifting (er, cooking) to the restaurant industry. Whether you’re in the mood for a hot slice of ‘za, a bucket of spicy wings, or a platter of sliders, you have plenty of time- and money-saving options to choose from.

The Best Super Bowl 2022 Food Deals

7-Eleven

On February 13, customers can get a free large pizza when they order through the 7NOW delivery app. Choose from 7-Meat, Cheese or Pepperoni pizza. 7-Eleven customers shopping in the store can mix-and-match three slices of pizza, taquitos, or buffalo chicken rollers for just $3.

Applebee's



Can’t watch a game without plenty of wings within reach? Applebee’s has the deal for you! When guests order online or through the mobile app on Sunday, February 13, spend $40 or more, and use code BIGGAME22 at checkout, they’ll receive 20 free boneless wings in the flavor of their choice, along with their preferred dipping sauce.



Bar Louie

Leave it to Bar Louie to stock your game-day buffet with all the tastiest platters. If you order by February 11, you can enjoy 20% off all platters, including traditional wings, boneless wings, beef sliders, hot honey chicken sliders, Impossible Burger sliders, pulled pork sliders, salmon sliders, and their fan-favorite trio dip.

Bertucci’s

With Bertucci’s Game Day Bundle, you can enjoy two large 2-topping pizzas, 24 Calabrese chicken wings, and fresh-baked rolls for $49.99. Hoping for a larger spread? For an additional $10, you can add a large cheese pizza to your order; for $20 you can snag a salad fit for 10 people; and for $25 you can include 20 meatballs.

Bonefish Grill

Surprise the gang with a Family Bundle from Bonefish Grill. Choose from Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, Mahi + Shrimp, or Lily's Chicken, plus salad, bread, and cookies (serves 4-5).

Buffalo Wild Wings

Order platters of wings and apps for your Super Bowl party, and get 10% off (up to $50). You must be a Buffalo Wild Wings rewards member to get this deal, but it's free (and easy) to join.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Who said Super Bowl Sunday has to be characterized by pizza and wings? With the Carrabba's Italian Grill Family Bundles, guests can enjoy prepared meals large enough to feed five adults. Three of the most popular options include spaghetti, lasagne, or chicken piccata—all of which are served with bread and salad, and start at just $39.99 each.



Domino's Pizza

Feed a crowd with one of these deals from Domino's. Choose any 2 or more items for $5.99 each from their Mix & Match Deal. Or go with the Carryout Deal: All 3-topping pizzas and Dips & Twists combos are $7.99 each when ordered online

Jimmy John's

How about sandwiches for the big game? Order online or through the Jimmy John's app using code SAVEON2 to buy one sandwich, get one 50% off. (Available at all participating Jimmy John’s locations now through February 14, 2022.)



Krispy Kreme

There's no better start to your Super Bowl Sunday (or any Sunday) than donuts from Krispy Kreme. This weekend, grab two Original Glazed Dozen for $13 on 2/13.



Ledo Pizza

Enjoy a super spread with Ledo Pizza’s Family Feast Deal for just $36.99. The deal includes an 18-inch 2-topping pizza, eight pieces of cheesy garlic bread, and a ½ pound of boneless wings.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Hoping to have a full sit-down meal on Super Bowl Sunday? Logan’s Roadhouse has just the deal for you. When you buy two Roadhouse Tailgate Specials (which start at $49.99), you’ll get one free. And that’s a lot of food! Each special has enough food to serve six to eight people, so with three, you’ll be able to easily feed at least 18-24 guests. Additionally, you have the option to pick up your order Hot & Ready, or bring it home to pop in the oven yourself, if you’re hoping for more of a homemade vibe.

Marco's Pizza

Order online or through the Marco's Pizza app to get a large Pepperoni Magnifico available for just $9.99 (use code PEPMAG). Round out the meal with boneless Chicken Dippers or Cheezybread.



Papa John's

Try the all-new New York-style pizza from Papa John's this weekend. A one-topping of the hand-stretched, foldable pie will cost just $13. After the game, show off your pizza-eating style on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes, and you'll be entered for a chance to win free pizza for a year! (Ends February 16. See the official rules here.)



Qdoba

This option will be a hit at any Super Bowl party. Pick up a taco kit from Qdoba and let your guests build their own tacos with a choice of protein, guacamole, toppings, tortilla chips, and tortillas.

