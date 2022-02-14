Super Bowl commercial causes crypto currency website to crash

Stephen Proctor
·1 min read

Outside of Matthew Stafford and the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI, ads for crypto currency predictably ruled the airwaves Sunday. Some of the commercials featured superstars like Larry David and LeBron James, but the ad that got the most attention was one in which very little happened whatsoever.

An ad for Coinbase simply featured a QR code slowly bouncing around the screen for nearly a minute with music playing in the background. This commercial deserved recognition for two reasons. One, because at one point the QR code hit perfectly in the corner. And two, because so many people scanned the code that the app crashed. Viewers found the irony of spending millions on a Super Bowl ad but not doing enough to keep the site from crashing pretty funny.

Outside of crypto, nostalgia was front and center. Besides the halftime show featuring Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar being mostly songs from the nineties or early 2000s, many of the commercials went old school. Jim Carrey dove back into his role from 1996 as The Cable Guy, and Mike Myers reprised his role as Dr. Evil, along with the rest of the gang from Austin Powers.

For more check out Yahoo.com.

Watch Eminem take a knee and hip hop make history during a star-studded Super Bowl halftime show:

