Super Bowl 2023: Jalen Hurts, Eagles narrowly Chiefs in the second half
We've got a good one brewing in Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been razor sharp so far, outside of one big play where he lost a fumble that was returned for a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.
Hurts has rushed for two scores and also threw a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown in the first half.
Philly leads 24-21 over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Who will be crowned champion tonight? Whose legacy will be defined?
Find out right along with us at Yahoo Sports.