Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes Inks Record Extension Worth A Half-Billion Dollars

Click here to read the full article.

While 2020 has been a year to forget for just about everybody else, Patrick Mahomes begs to differ. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the Super Bowl in February, and today he signed the richest contract in NFL history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 24-year-old Texas Tech alum inked a 10-year extension worth $503 million — with $477 million guaranteed — that will keep him with the AFC club until 2032. The deal negotiated by uber-agent Leigh Steinberg, which includes a no-trade clause, eclipses the 12-year, $426.5 million contact Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed last year as the biggest ever in American team sports.

More from Deadline

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020





In two full seasons plus one game with the Chiefs, Mahomes has thrown for 76 touchdowns and more than 9,400 yards. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, leading the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers for the franchise’s first NFL title in 50 years.

NFL Plans To Have “Black National Anthem” Performed Before ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ At Week 1 Games

Now it’s just a matter of getting out on the field. While the NFL has released its schedule and continues to hold firm on its mid-September start date, the recent spike in coronavirus cases around the country could sack those plans. That said, Mahomes and the Chiefs are slated to host the Houston Texas in the 2020 season opener on Thursday, September 10.

Story continues

If the NFL season is played, there are numerous storylines to follow, including all-time Tom Brady moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — along with unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski — and former league MVP Cam Newton joining the New England Patriots to replace Brady. Also the Radiers will play their first season since moving to Las Vegas, and Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will open and share the massive SoFi Stadium near the Forum in Inglewood.

HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ To Feature Both Rams & Chargers In L.A-Centric Season

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.