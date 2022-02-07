Super Bowl betting: Most bettors siding with Bengals, who received $200K wager

The Los Angeles Rams remain a 4.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and the underdog has attracted most of the action thus far.

According to BetMGM, the Bengals have received 56% of the bets and 59% of the money on the point spread. That includes a $200,000 bet on the Bengals +4.5.

Cincinnati has covered the spread in seven straight, including winning outright in its past five games as underdogs. The Bengals, who were 7-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, are 8-3 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites, but that spread moved to 4 and then 4.5 over the last week. The Rams are 7-10 ATS this season as a favorite, including a 1-1 mark in the postseason. The Rams covered easily as 3-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round but did not cover as 3.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams won that game 20-17.

Now that it's finally game week, it remains to be seen if the oddsmakers will make any further adjustments to the point spread.

Despite the action favoring the Bengals to this point, the sharp bettors have largely been on the side of the Rams, according to Jason Scott, the VP of Trading for BetMGM. Sharps have also been on the under, Scott said.

“We are one week away from the Super Bowl and early sharp action has been on the Rams and the under. As the game gets closer we expect the public will back the Bengals and the over,” Scott said.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

What about the total and moneyline?

The total opened at 49.5 but is currently sitting at 48.5. The public, as it usually does, is siding with the over. According to BetMGM’s data, 56% of the bets and 63% of the money on the total have been on the over.

Both conference title games landed under the total. The under has hit in the past four Bengals games and is 12-8 overall in Cincinnati games this season. On top of that, the under is 8-3 in games where the Bengals were underdogs. Rams games have slightly skewed to the over at 10-9-1 on the season. When the Rams were the favorite, the under is 9-7-1.

From a moneyline perspective, the Bengals — currently with +165 odds — are the more popular side. The Bengals have received 76% of the bets and 67% of the money.

As Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab noted, when underdogs cover the spread in the Super Bowl, they usually win the game outright, too. If the Bengals cover the 4.5-point spread but do not win the game, they would be the first underdog of a touchdown or less to ever do so in a Super Bowl.