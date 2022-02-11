Super Bowl betting: Line shifts down a half point in Bengals' favor

Now is the time to bet the Los Angeles Rams if you’re leaning that direction.

After holding steady at 4.5 points, the line at BetMGM for Super Bowl LVI is now down to four. The line moved a half point in the underdog Cincinnati Bengals’ direction on Friday as 57% of the money wagered against the spread is on the Bengals and the points.

That money aligns with the number of bets on the Bengals. The Bengals are getting 58% of bets against the spread.

The Bengals opened up as 3.5-point underdogs to the Rams after beating the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The line quickly moved up to four and then 4.5 points in the days after the conference championship games and then flatlined at 4.5 points for days. BetMGM’s Jeff Stoneback told Yahoo Sports earlier in the week that it was rare for a Super Bowl line to stay as steady as this one had until Friday.

"It is rare," Stoneback said. "Off the top of my head, I can't remember going from one Monday to the next Thursday before the Super Bowl without any line movement at all. That is unusual, different than past years. I guess the linemakers did their jobs and it's a good number."

We could see more movement as we go from days to hours before the Super Bowl. Most of the money wagered on the game in Las Vegas comes in on the weekend of the game. And with travelers potentially heading to the desert to watch the game on Friday and Saturday, we could see the line shift even more.

The over/under for the game is still at 48.5 points and has remained steady as well. Just under 60% of the handle on 52% of bets is on the game to have 49 points or more.

The Rams are also still -200 to win the game straight up — meaning you have to wager $200 to win $100 — while a Bengals win will net you $165 on a $100 wager.