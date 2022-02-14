Super Bowl betting: Bettor wins 2 $1 million bets, but loses other million on botched extra point

The first half of Super Bowl LVI was very eventful for one BetMGM customer. And lucrative. Very, very lucrative.

But it could have been far more lucrative if it weren’t for a botched extra point.

One bettor placed three separate $1 million bets on the Los Angeles Rams in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of them hit, but each provided plenty of drama.

The two that won were the Rams covering the first-quarter and first-half point spreads, but the Rams team total over missed by a measly point.

In all, the bettor netted $883,333.33, but it could have been so much more.

Here’s how all three of those bets transpired.

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) attempts to throw a pass on a botched snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rams -0.5 first quarter

The first bet was solely on the first quarter. The first-quarter spread was Rams -0.5, so the bettor just needed the Rams to have the lead after the first 15 minutes. This one had plus odds, too, at +105.

After forcing the Bengals to turn it over on downs near midfield, the Rams opened up the scoring with a 17-yard Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr., giving the Rams a 7-0 lead with 6:22 left in the quarter.

The teams traded punts on the next two drives, but the Bengals regained possession with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter. After stalling on their first two possessions, the Bengals moved the ball deep into Rams territory this time.

Eventually, the Bengals had a third-and-10 play from the Rams 11-yard line. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to connect with Tee Higgins through tight coverage from Jalen Ramsey, but Ramsey broke up the play to stop a would-be first-and-goal.

The Bengals then got on the board with a 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3 going into the second quarter. That pass breakup by Ramsey proved to be worth $1,050,000 for this bettor.

Rams over 13.5 points first half

Here’s where the bad beat comes in.

Leading 7-3 early in the second quarter, the Rams added onto their lead with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Stafford found Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 13-3.

Story continues

All the bettor needed here was for the Rams to tack on the extra point for the first-half team total over 13.5 points to hit. Instead, holder Johnny Hekker had trouble with the snap and Matt Gay was unable to get a kick off. That kept the score at 13-3.

Johnny Hekker fumbled the snap on the failed PAT attempt pic.twitter.com/a4RsKrk8Lw — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022

But there was still 12:51 left in the half. Plenty of time, right? Wrong.

The Rams had two more drives in the half. The first resulted in a Stafford interception and the other concluded with a punt to keep the Rams at 13 points for the half. Brutal.

The odds for this bet were -115, so the bettor would have profited $869,565.22. Instead, it was $1 million out the door.

Rams -2.5 first half

Before halftime hit, this bettor had another bet to sweat out — the Rams covering 2.5 points for the half.

The Bengals scored with 5:47 remaining in the half to make it 13-10 and then Stafford gave it back to Cincinnati after throwing that interception.

Luckily, the Bengals were penalized for a boneheaded unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while celebrating that interception. That penalty pinned the Bengals deep in their own territory and the Rams were able to quickly force a punt.

The Rams kept that 13-10 lead going into the halftime locker room, covering the 2.5-point spread. With odds of -120, this one yielded a return of $833,333.33.