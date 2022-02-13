Super Bowl betting: Bettor places 3 separate $1 million bets on Rams

Sam Cooper
·3 min read
In this article:
One bettor is extremely invested in the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

According to BetMGM, one bettor in Las Vegas placed three separate $1 million bets on the Rams. And all three wagers will be decided by halftime.

The first bet is on the Rams -0.5 in the first quarter at +105 odds. The second bet is on the Rams to cover 2.5 points in the first half at -120 odds. The third is for the Rams to score more than 13.5 points in the first half.

If all three bets hit, the bettor would win $2,752,899.

More and more money is coming in on the Rams as we inch closer to kickoff. These three seven-figure wagers came on the heels of a $500,000 Rams moneyline bet that BetMGM received on Saturday. At -200 odds, that bettor would win $250,000 if the Rams emerge victorious.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Point spread back to Rams -4.5

The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM, but the spread moved to 4 and then 4.5 before dropping back down to 4. Overnight, the spread ticked back up a half-point to Rams -4.5.

As of Sunday morning, the betting on the point spread is nearly dead-even. According to BetMGM, 52% of the bets are on the Bengals but 51% of the money is on the Rams.

The biggest point spread bet BetMGM has received was a $330,000 wager on the Rams -4. The book also previously received a $200,000 bet on the Bengals +4.5.

Most of the moneyline bets are on the Bengals, who have covered the spread in their last seven games, including winning outright in their last five as an underdog. The Bengals are 8-3 against the spread and 7-4 straight-up as an underdog this season. As of Sunday morning, 72% of the moneyline bets and 55% of the moneyline handle are on the Bengals.

Jason Scott, the VP of Trading for BetMGM, said Sunday morning that the sportsbook is rooting for the Rams, though there’s plenty of potential for that to change.

"As of Sunday morning, the sportsbook will need the Rams. We expect the majority of the Super Bowl action to come in [Sunday], which could change BetMGM’s rooting interest,” Scott said.

What about the total?

The total for Sunday’s game opened at 49.5 before quickly dropping down to 48.5, where it has remained.

BetMGM received a $130,000 bet on the under, but more bettors are siding with the over — 58% of the bets and 59% of the money is on the over.

Both conference title games landed under the total. The under has hit in the past four Bengals games and is 12-8 overall in Cincinnati games this season. On top of that, the under is 8-3 in games where the Bengals were underdogs. Rams games have slightly skewed to the over at 10-9-1 on the season. When the Rams were the favorite, the under is 9-7-1.

