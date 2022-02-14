Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power

·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals played a nail biter during Super Bowl 56, with the Rams emerging victorious.

Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers were in a tough competition of their own. Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl, so they pulled out all the stops to win over the estimated 100 million people that tune into the game. Big stars, humor and a heavy dose of nostalgia were prevalent throughout the night.

“The Super Bowl featured positive, up-beat advertising,” said Northwestern University marketing professor Tim Calkins. “For the most part there was no mention of the pandemic, COVID or masks.”

Chevrolet recreated the opening sequence to “The Sopranos” to tout its all-electric Chevy Silverado — one of several auto ads promoting electric vehicles. This time, however, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano on the show that ran from 1999 to 2007, is in the driver’s seat instead of the Sopranos patriarch played by the late James Gandolfini.

“As soon as they started playing the music from ‘The Sopranos’ they had me riveted,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of Brand Federation. “Great link to a well-loved favorite with music that can silence a crowd. When it played you could hear a pin drop.”

FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, enlisted Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to convey that cryptocurrency is ready for the mainstream. Toyota enlisted three famous “Joneses” -- Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones and Rashida Jones -- in its ad for the 2022 Tundra. And Verizon’s ad had Jim Carrey revisit his 1996 role as “The Cable Guy” to promote its ultrafast 5G wireless network.

“This is one of the most engaging set of ads I’ve seen in several years,” said Kimberly Whitler, professor of marketing at the University of Virginia. “Almost all focus on light-hearted entertainment.”

Cryptocurrency exchanges made a splash during the game, with FTX, Crypto.com, eToro and Coinbase all airing ads, leading some to dub the game the “Crypto Bowl.” They’re all aiming to make cryptocurrency more mainstream.

Coinbase’s ad just showed a QR code that changed colors while electronic music played. The QR code led to Coinbase’s web site. University of Virginia's Whitler said the ad might drive signups but could fall flat for some.

“A floating QR code without a brand name may not be sufficient to drive interest,” Whitler said. “They are likely hoping that curiosity will inspire people to put down the beer and pick up their phone ... but that is a tall order without any other ‘reason why’."

“(Cryptocurrency exchanges) have a lot of money and they need to create a lot of change,” said Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of marketing agency DiGo. “They want to get crypto assets into as many hands as possible so people can start feeling comfortable playing that game.”

In a moment of bad timing, Avocados from Mexico aired an ad that showed Julius Caesar and a rough bunch of gladiator fans outside what appears to be the Colosseum, enjoying guacamole and avocados. But the ad came after news that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ban, which hits an industry with almost $3 billion in annual exports. Avocados for this year’s Super Bowl had already been exported in the weeks prior to the event.

General Motors, BMW, Kia, and Polestar all advertised electric vehicles. BMW showed Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement. And Kia showcased its Kia EV6 electric vehicle in its ad along with a cute “robo dog.” Nissan's ad also gave a nod to its all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya.

Nostalgia for the past was everywhere as well.

In an ad for Rocket Mortgage, Anna Kendrick tells kids about the competitive housing market by using examples of classic kid toys like Barbie’s Dream House and Skeletor's Castle Grayskull. GM enlisted Mike Myers for an “Austin Powers”-themed ad that features a reprise of his role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil.

T-Mobile reunited Zach Braff and Donald Faison, stars of the sitcom “Scrubs” that aired from 2001 to 2010. And canned cocktail brand Cutwater Spirits harkened back to an iconic 1997 Apple campaign, “Here’s to the Crazy Ones,” with a twist. The black-and-white ad that honors its drinkers with the salute, “Here’s to the Lazy Ones.”

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rams overcome injuries, dig deep in rally to win Super Bowl

    Even the star-studded Los Angeles Rams have a limit to the number of injuries they can withstand, and they were all but out of playmakers in the second half of the Super Bowl. Los Angeles' 23-20 victory on Sunday night was a remarkable story of perseverance through injury setbacks that would have crushed most teams — including the Rams, if not for one final scoring drive catalyzed by Kupp and Stafford. “Those guys just did a great job,” coach Sean McVay said.

  • Kupp's late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951. They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive hos

  • Ivan Reitman, producer, 'Ghostbusters' director, dies at 75

    Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75. Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort t

  • Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

    Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said. The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. All four victims were listed in stable condition.

  • Film alluding to violence made by Denver shooter released

    DENVER (AP) — A man who fatally shot five people before being killed by police alluded to violence in a film for sale on a website that previously sold fictional e-books he's believed to have written, with victims and scenes similar to the attacks. Lyndon McCleod, 47, wounded two others including a police officer in the rampage Dec. 27 at several locations around Denver. The 47-minute film, “Warhorse,” shows McCleod in a hotel room with a briefcase full of $100 bills, riding a custom motorcycle

  • Super Bowl ads look toward the future - and the past

    NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency — and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.” The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But for many, the big show of the night will be the commercials. Advertisers

  • Ukraine's leader invites Biden to visit soon

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine soon when they spoke by phone on Sunday, Zelenskiy's office said. Tensions have been rising for weeks over Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine and Washington has said an invasion could happen anytime. "I'm convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilising the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation," the presidential office quoted Zelenskiy as telling Biden.

  • Carmen Herrera, Cuban-born abstract artist, dies at 106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. She was 106. Artist Antonio Bechara told The New York Times that Herrera had died at her Manhattan home Saturday. Fame finally came at age 89, when Herrera sold her first painting in 2004. It may have taken 60 years for Herrera to be discovered, but today her paintings — minimalist compositions of straight lines, form and color — ar

  • Odell Beckham Jr. Is Wearing Cleats Worth $200,000 at the Super Bowl –– and We Have All the Details

    The Rams star tapped custom footwear legend and artist The Shoe Surgeon to craft the gold and diamond-encrusted cleats –– the game's "most expensive" ever worn

  • Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Supports Him at 2022 Super Bowl

    Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher met while students at Ohio State University, and began dating in 2017

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D