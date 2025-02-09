USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Super Bowl 59 ticket prices: Cost, what to know about buying for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl 59 is hours away from kicking off. Is it worth buying a ticket to be inside Caesars Superdome?

Hundreds of millions of people tune in to see who will be NFL's champions, but only about 76,000 people will be able to experience the game in person. A once-in-a-lifetime experience for some people, history will be on the line between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, giving plenty of reasons to want to attend this year's game in-person.

While it does cost a hefty penny to watch the game live, the good news is ticket prices have dramatically dropped. But with the game set to commence Sunday, there is little time to decide whether to buy tickets for the game or not

"Pricing has come down pretty drastically, but I think there's still a lot of demand in general," Brett Goldberg, co-CEO of TickPick, told USA TODAY Sports.

A general overall view of the Caesars Superdome, the site of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

How much do Super Bowl 59 tickets cost?

This year's Super Bowl tickets are at lower prices compared to the same point as last year, according to TickPick. The average ticket price is $5,658, per TickPick, significantly less than last year.

Last year, the average price was around $9,365 on the secondary market the day before the game, according to TickPick.

Super Bowl 59 ticket prices

It now costs just more than $3,000 to get into the Caesars Superdome. The cheapest ticket to the game can be found on TickPick for an all-in price of $3,012, as of Saturday night.

Obviously, the cheapest tickets in the stadium will be further away from the action, like the 600 sections on the end zone sides.

While the prices might seem too much, they've actually gone down thousands of dollars since last week – a 47.7% decrease, to be exact; it was rare to find a ticket that was less than $5,000 after fees on Wednesday.

When is the best time to get tickets for Super Bowl 59?

It's either now or never.

Ticket prices are typically the highest in the first hours and days following the conference championships due to the teams being known and a major rush to secure tickets. The cost has dropped since then, but it is now the riskiest time to buy a ticket.

In recent years, prices have actually risen 1-2 days before the game, making it harder to just sit and wait until it's hours until game time.

"Could you get a great deal an hour before? Possible," Goldberg said. "Could it be so little supply that prices end up being higher than they are now? Easily could happen."

Goldberg recommends setting a budget for how much a person wants to pay for tickets, and if they are in that range, then it's a good time to buy. He also recommends taking into account service fees and taxes some secondary markets don't show when scrolling through options.

Why are Super Bowl 2025 tickets so expensive?

Super Bowl ticket prices have continued to climb as the years have gone on, and several factors, from who the teams are and their history in title games, could help the cost fluctuate. But one reason they are slightly cheaper than last year is because the 2024 game was in Las Vegas. Given the tourist destination that it is, there was incredible demand to be in the Sin City.

"Vegas was this anomaly," Goldberg said. "They just brought a different energy. It was the first time it was ever there. The destination itself was really appealing."

However, there are some reasons why this year's game is still expensive, even for teams that have been to the game several times in the past decade. It is a Super Bowl 57 rematch, giving Philadelphia fans a chance to get revenge on the team that beat them in 2023. On the flip side, Kansas City could become the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. In fact, ticket prices are hovering around the same level as Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl ticket prices history

Here's the average ticket cost for the five preceding Super Bowls, per SeatGeek:

Super Bowl 58: $12,128 (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs).

Super Bowl 57: $8,907 (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona — Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Super Bowl 56: $10,322 (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California — Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

Super Bowl 55: $11,840 (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida — Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in reduced capacity)

Super Bowl 54: $6,569 (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida — Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers)

