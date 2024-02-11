Super Bowl 58 live updates: Everything to know about tonight's Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for NFL supremacy.

The Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title after beating the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Patrick Mahomes showed he can win away from Arrowhead Stadium with two road wins in the playoffs. Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens to win their second consecutive AFC championship and earn their fourth Super Bowl berth in five years. The 49ers had a thrilling comeback in the NFC championship game to earn their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2020. They haven't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1995. They came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to shatter the hopes of the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship. Christian McCaffrey had an MVP caliber season with help from quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. — Victoria Hernandez

USA TODAY Sports has all the latest game updates, scores, analysis, highlights and more. Follow along.

What time does the Super Bowl start on Sunday?

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024?

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl 58. Nickelodeon will have an alternate broadcast, too. Looking to stream? You can stream on YouTubeTV, Fubo TV or Paramount+.

Where will the Super Bowl be hosted this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the first time the venue has ever hosted a Super Bowl. The stadium is the home venue of the Las Vegas Raiders, who moved to the city in 2020. In fact, this will mark the first time in NFL history that a Super Bowl will be played in the state of Nevada. Las Vegas becomes the 19th different host city and Allegiant Stadium becomes the 27th different venue to host a Super Bowl. — Lorenzo Reyes

Story continues

Super Bowl 58 predictions

Here are our NFL expert picks based on the early odds for Super Bowl 58:

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 24, Chiefs 19

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 23, 49ers 20

Safid Deen: Chiefs 30, 49ers 26

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 28, 49ers 24

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 20, 49ers 17

Super Bowl 58 odds

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024.

Spread: 49ers (-2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-130); Chiefs (+110)

Over/under: 47.5

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl?

Although it has yet to be confirmed whether Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl, it seems unlikely she would miss the biggest game of the season. Swift has been to 12 Chiefs games this season, including each of Kansas City's playoff games. Swift's concert in Tokyo — which is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas — is set for 6 p.m. local time Saturday, with her concerts typically lasting more than 3 hours, 15 minutes. According to NPR, Swift's show at the Tokyo Dome is located roughly 30 minutes from Haneda and an hour from Narita, Tokyo's main two airports. Kevin O'Leary, the president and CEO of Jet Advisors, told NPR that Swift could be in the air around 11:30 p.m. in Japan, or 6:30 a.m. Las Vegas time, after meeting some "logistics and clearances" before liftoff. — Austin Curtright

——

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 2024 live updates: Chiefs-49ers predictions, picks, odds