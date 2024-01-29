Super Bowl 58: Chiefs and 49ers to Compete in Football’s Biggest Game

It’s official: The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVIII.

The matchup was cemented Sunday after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Chiefs at the AFC Championship in Baltimore and the 49ers bested the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship in Santa Clara, Calif.

Both teams now will meet up on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30/5:30c. CBS will broadcast the game.

The network’s weekend coverage will begin on Saturday, Feb. 10, with NFL Films’ Super Bowl LVIII Countdown Show (airing at noon), followed by CBS Sports’ That Other Pregame Show (at 1 pm).

The official pregame show, Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show, will start at 6 pm Sunday. Country music star and The Voice coach Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem. Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” (Find out more about the kickoff show here.)

After the game and NFL’s postgame coverage, CBS will air the premiere of Tracker, a drama starring This Is Us alum Justin Hartley. (For more about what other programming CBS has planned for afterward, go here.)

