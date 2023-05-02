Super Bowl 57 is now most-watched ever after numbers updated by Nielsen

Almost three months after the fact, Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles has become the most-watched "Big Game" of all time.

Nielsen, the television ratings service, said Tuesday that 115.1 million viewers watched the Chiefs defeat the Eagles 38-35 on Feb. 12 on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming services. The previous most-watched Super Bowl was 114.4 million viewers for Super Bowl 49 in 2015, when the New England Patriots escaped against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nielsen had previously reported that the broadcast was watched by 113.06 million people. But on Monday, the company said it would be re-issuing data for the Super Bowl and other select programs on Fox and NFL Network.

The original numbers, per Nielsen, were affected by two issues.

One, an external encoding issue, resulted in a portion of Fox's viewers being assigned to NFL Network. And a "meter firmware upgrade" impacted audience estimates by assigning Fox minutes to DVR playback.

The revised numbers also make Rihanna’s halftime performance the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever with 121.0 million viewers.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

Nielsen reprocessed the entire day for 44 local markets and four local Hispanic markets.

“There were two separate issues, each of them accounting for an additional 1 million viewers,” Fox Sports executive vice president and head of strategy and analytics Mike Mulvihill told Variety.

The fresh data brought Super Bowl 57's viewership up 2% compared to Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

