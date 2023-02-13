Super Bowl 57 memes: The best memes from Chiefs' win over Eagles
This is one of the best nights in sports for memes.
Not only is the Super Bowl the biggest night on the NFL calendar and in U.S. sports, but it is also one of the best nights for the internet and making fun of the viral moments from the game.
Super Bowl 57 was no exception, as the memes starting popping up well before the game kicked off – thanks to the shot of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the playing of the national anthem – all the way up until the Chiefs beat the Eagles.
Here are some of the best memes on Twitter from Super Bowl 57:
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying
Ordered three dozen wings and they only threw in one side of blue cheese pic.twitter.com/l9n98YN4Ra
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2023
When you remember you have to go to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EAxU7YsdvL
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 12, 2023
Everyone during the national anthem 😭#SuperBowlLVII #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZGSMUutkZe
— The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) February 12, 2023
Chiefs' Travis Kelce touchdown and dance
mahomes and kelce pic.twitter.com/daOG66APIx
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 13, 2023
Jason Kelce after Travis Kelce TD pic.twitter.com/iwd9X9nGgf
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023
Travis Kelce vs Eagles secondary in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/tMyLkIQm3e
— PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2023
'Doink' on Harrison Butker's missed field goal
Nagy on the sideline watching that doink pic.twitter.com/Q5tlXb5Wmr
— Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@TheSASBurner) February 13, 2023
Butker missed field goal doink / WWE Undertaker Remix 💀 pic.twitter.com/mrAJv6Lgwr
— Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 13, 2023
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown have unreal first half performances
Jalen Hurts QB draw
pic.twitter.com/ED39CDWWSB
— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) February 13, 2023
Chiefs fans trying to stop Jalen Hurts with 1+ passing TD and 2+ rushing TD in a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/9Zs6dnXYAR
— Shan (@shanuddin889) February 13, 2023
Titans fans watching AJ Brown tear it up in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/P8hHa7rfuD
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023
Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles’ offense pic.twitter.com/BlevEkb7So
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 13, 2023
DeVonta Smith catch overturned
receiver didn’t complete all moves to cha-cha slide before securing possession. not a catch
— Joe Ali (@JoeAli) February 13, 2023
Patrick Mahomes plays through ankle injury
Patrick Mahomes rn pic.twitter.com/SCE6fhb1ii
— ًًMamba (Like Limit) (@MambaSZN) February 13, 2023
Mahomes tryna fake ankle injury so he can make the comeback look more heroic. pic.twitter.com/N57sl1Jr4t
— Fuad 🏴☠️ (@FuadCadani) February 13, 2023
Patrick mahomes pic.twitter.com/PnTn2THfdu
— LeGoat 2️⃣3️⃣ (@6_legoat_23) February 13, 2023
Players slip on State Farm Stadium field
This field pic.twitter.com/8QZ1Ke2wxt
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 13, 2023
The field for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/lpDyJqNhzu
— Mordy (@MordyMilgraum) February 13, 2023
me forming an opinion on the condition of the grass at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/cUf7q26xCs
— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) February 13, 2023
Compilation of players slipping on a $800,000 field pic.twitter.com/AQ8LuiR7jI
— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2023
Fans unhappy with officiating
Eagles: We’re about to stop Mahomes and win the Super Bowl!
Referees: pic.twitter.com/3agt8HSPcv
— 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💯 (@Its_Racc00n) February 13, 2023
The referees on their way to decide who wins the Super Bowl #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/u09ADZT24k
— Derek (@Derek_J_Thomas) February 13, 2023
Refs postgame interview after the clock hits 00:00 pic.twitter.com/rbymHSSGSl
— 🌻 (@raisedharmony) February 13, 2023
The refs throwing a flag on the most important play of the game pic.twitter.com/Qv0KOWEkJz
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 13, 2023
