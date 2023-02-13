Super Bowl 57 memes: The best memes from Chiefs' win over Eagles

This is one of the best nights in sports for memes.

Not only is the Super Bowl the biggest night on the NFL calendar and in U.S. sports, but it is also one of the best nights for the internet and making fun of the viral moments from the game.

Super Bowl 57 was no exception, as the memes starting popping up well before the game kicked off – thanks to the shot of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the playing of the national anthem – all the way up until the Chiefs beat the Eagles.

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter from Super Bowl 57:

Chiefs win Super Bowl 57: All the top moments from KC's victory

Historic play: Kadarius Toney records longest punt return in Super Bowl history, sets up Chiefs touchdown

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying

Ordered three dozen wings and they only threw in one side of blue cheese pic.twitter.com/l9n98YN4Ra — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2023

When you remember you have to go to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EAxU7YsdvL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 12, 2023

Chiefs' Travis Kelce touchdown and dance

mahomes and kelce pic.twitter.com/daOG66APIx — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 13, 2023

Travis Kelce vs Eagles secondary in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/tMyLkIQm3e — PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2023

'Doink' on Harrison Butker's missed field goal

Nagy on the sideline watching that doink pic.twitter.com/Q5tlXb5Wmr — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@TheSASBurner) February 13, 2023

Butker missed field goal doink / WWE Undertaker Remix 💀 pic.twitter.com/mrAJv6Lgwr — Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown have unreal first half performances

Chiefs fans trying to stop Jalen Hurts with 1+ passing TD and 2+ rushing TD in a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/9Zs6dnXYAR — Shan (@shanuddin889) February 13, 2023

Titans fans watching AJ Brown tear it up in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/P8hHa7rfuD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

DeVonta Smith catch overturned

receiver didn’t complete all moves to cha-cha slide before securing possession. not a catch — Joe Ali (@JoeAli) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes plays through ankle injury

Mahomes tryna fake ankle injury so he can make the comeback look more heroic. pic.twitter.com/N57sl1Jr4t — Fuad 🏴‍☠️ (@FuadCadani) February 13, 2023

Players slip on State Farm Stadium field

The field for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/lpDyJqNhzu — Mordy (@MordyMilgraum) February 13, 2023

me forming an opinion on the condition of the grass at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/cUf7q26xCs — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) February 13, 2023

Compilation of players slipping on a $800,000 field pic.twitter.com/AQ8LuiR7jI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2023

Fans unhappy with officiating

Eagles: We’re about to stop Mahomes and win the Super Bowl!

Referees: pic.twitter.com/3agt8HSPcv — 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💯 (@Its_Racc00n) February 13, 2023

The referees on their way to decide who wins the Super Bowl #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/u09ADZT24k — Derek (@Derek_J_Thomas) February 13, 2023

Refs postgame interview after the clock hits 00:00 pic.twitter.com/rbymHSSGSl — 🌻 (@raisedharmony) February 13, 2023

The refs throwing a flag on the most important play of the game pic.twitter.com/Qv0KOWEkJz — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 13, 2023

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 57 memes: Top viral moments from Chiefs' win over Eagles