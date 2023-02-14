Super Bowl 57 averages 113 million viewers, third most-watched television show in history

An estimated 113 million viewers watched the Super Bowl 57 telecast between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

FOX, which broadcast the game, said the Chiefs' 38-35 win is on pace to become the third-most-watched television show in history. The estimate includes broadcasts on FOX and FOX Deportes, as well as streaming on FOX and NFL's digital sites.

Super Bowl 49, which featured the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, remains the most-viewed program in television history. That game, also played in Glendale, Arizona, was watched by 114.4 million viewers and was highlighted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepting Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the 1-yard line with 26 seconds remaining to preserve the 28-24 victory for New England.

Kansas City overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and behind MVP Patrick Mahomes' two second-half touchdowns secured its second Super Bowl in four years after Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Of the top 10 most watched telecasts in history, nine are Super Bowls. The lone exception is the 106 million that saw the M.A.S.H. series finale on Feb. 28, 1983.

Last year's game on NBC between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals coincided with the Winter Olympics in Beijing. A total of 101.1 million viewers tuned in for that game, with another 11.2 million people streaming.

Super Bowl 58 is set for Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 11, 2024, and will be broadcast by CBS.

