Super Bowl 55 live blog: Follow Chiefs-Bucs on Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up Sunday in Super Bowl 55, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have won three straight road games in the postseason to get to the Super Bowl. But they face a strong opponent in defending champ Kansas City. Will Brady get his seventh ring? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Co. steal his thunder? We’ll be following all the action live here on Yahoo Sports.

Questionable penalty takes Brady INT off the board

Well, well ...

That’s now two big what-if plays that didn’t count.

The first was Buccaneers offensive lineman Joe Haeg’s dropped TD pass (followed by a fourth-and-goal stop by the Chiefs).

The second, midway through the second quarter, was the rather soft defensive pass interference call against the Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward, which wiped out an interception off a tipped pass to Tyrann Mathieu.

The ball was intended for Leonard Fournette, who stuck his paw out and the ball deflected to the Honey Badger.

But that play didn’t count when Ward was flagged for some, ahem, rather common physical coverage that you see most Sundays. Are we nuts here?

Holding call on Chiefs Ward negates the Mathieu interception

The refs are calling this one tightly so far. Too tight for our taste, if you’re asking.

And the Bucs later capitalized with a Brady-to-Gronk TD, their second scoring connection of the game, after the Bucs took a field goal off the board when the Chiefs committed a penalty that gave the Bucs a first down.

It’s 14-3, Tampa Bay, and ... oh my.

How about a goal line stand?

All of the momentum was seemingly on the Bucs side. They took a 7-3 lead, quickly forced a Chiefs three-and-out and then were back in Kansas City territory in the blink of an eye.

But then the Chiefs’ defense made an enormous play.

A 31-yard connection between Tom Brady and Mike Evans set up a first-and-goal for Tampa Bay from the 6-yard line. The Bucs were knocking on the door of a two-score lead, but Kansas City had other ideas.

On first down, Ronald Jones gained two yards. On second down, Brady looked to Joe Haeg, an offensive lineman who reported in as an eligible receiver. The pass hit Haeg in the hands in the end zone, but Haeg could not complete the catch while absorbing contact from a Chiefs defender.

On third down, the Bucs went to Jones again, but he gained just a yard.

At that point, the Bucs were facing a big decision and Bruce Arians kept his offense on the field. Surely Jones would be able to punch it in from a yard out? Nope. Jones was stuffed again, and the Chiefs defense kept the score at 7-3.

- Sam Cooper

Tom Brady’s first first-quarter Super Bowl lead

Brady has been to 10 Super Bowls. The only people who have been to more either cover the league or work for the NFL, we suspect.

But — and this is stunning — we ended the first quarter with Brady leading for the first time (!) in any of his Super Bowls.

Tom Brady has the lead at the end of the 1st Qtr for the first time in 10 Super Bowl games

How is that even possible?

Well, one reason: That was also Brady’s first first-quarter TD pass in the Super Bowl.

Brady, Gronkowski set record, give Bucs the lead

For the 13th time, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for a postseason touchdown. And this one gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the lead in Super Bowl LV.

After the Chiefs took a 3-0 lead to open the scoring, the Buccaneers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead. Brady completed all four of his passes on the drive, with a screen pass to Cameron Brate putting the Bucs in striking distance.

A few plays later, on second-and-five from the Kansas City 8-yard line, Brady hit Gronkowski in stride for a score. It was the fourth Super Bowl touchdown catch for Gronkowski and his 13th overall in postseason play. All came from Brady.

The score moved the Brady-Gronkowski combination past Jerry Rice and Joe Montana atop the NFL record books for postseason touchdowns. That’s pretty impressive company.

- Sam Cooper

Mahomes, Chiefs strike first thanks to his legs

One early storyline: Patrick Mahomes’ legs apparently will be a big part of this game.

The Buccaneers lost contain a few times, and Mahomes was up to 24 rush yards — and two big first downs — on three carries. This despite reports that his toe is still not fully healthy and likely will require surgery in the offseason.

The Bucs would rather have that than, say, 50-yard bombs to Tyreek Hill. But at some point, Tampa’s defense will need to contain better and keep an eye on No. 15.

But to their credit, the defense has forced Mahomes into a 1-for-6 start passing. Still, though, Harrison Butker hit the game’s first field for the first points of the game.

Kansas City leads, 3-zip.

— Eric Edholm

The music was better than hologram Vince

The CBS-produced pregame received some mixed reviews by the looks of it on Twitter.

The Vince Lombardi hologram thing was ... interesting. Did you like it?

But there appeared to be a nice bounce back with the artists taking the stage.

First, there was the talented Amanda Gorman:

Then we received a lovely rendition of “America, The Beautiful” ...

And finally, the anthem — another stirring Super Bowl version:

Let’s get ready for the game now.

— Eric Edholm

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady look ready

Can Patrick Mahomes do it again?

Mahomes, last year’s MVP, has the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season. During pregame warmups, he showed off his insane arm strength by casually tossing this pass from the goal line well past midfield.

He made it look way too easy.

He made it look way too easy.

His quarterback counterpart, Tom Brady, is fired up for his 10th career Super Bowl appearance and his first in a Tampa Bay uniform.

His quarterback counterpart, Tom Brady, is fired up for his 10th career Super Bowl appearance and his first in a Tampa Bay uniform.

- Sam Cooper

Antonio Brown, Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Well, we’re going to see two big-name wide receivers suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

The Bucs’ Antonio Brown suffered a knee injury in the wild-card win over the New Orleans Saints and did not travel to Green Bay for the NFC championship game. But he was a full participant in Thursday’s and Friday’s practices, receiving an increased workload as the week went on.

The Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins (calf) had missed both playoff games this year but earlier this week said he was “very optimistic” that he’d play Sunday.

Both had been listed as questionable for the game.

We also will get to see two other big-name players on Sunday who missed their respective conference title games, with Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) also both active. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who also was listed as questionable, will play.

Here are the rest of the inactives for each team:

Here are the Chiefs' inactives for Super Bowl LV:



CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

QB Matt Moore

CB Chris Lammons

- Eric Edholm

25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts to attend Super Bowl LV

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, everybody.

We’ve reached the conclusion of an NFL season played amid a pandemic, and we should be in for an exciting matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl LV will feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but it won’t be the usual home field advantage thanks to the pandemic.

In-person attendance will be significantly reduced because of the virus. Instead of the usual 65,000 capacity, there will be 25,000 fans on hand with 30,000 cutouts to fill out the stadium. The NFL previously announced that a big chunk of the fans in attendance will be vaccinated healthcare workers who will gain admittance free of charge.

There’s also this guy, who is wearing a personalized No. 19 Chiefs jersey with “COVID” on the back.

There's also this guy, who is wearing a personalized No. 19 Chiefs jersey with "COVID" on the back.

A sign of the times, indeed.

A sign of the times, indeed.

- Sam Cooper

