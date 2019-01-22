Super Bowl 53: Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Rams’ Aaron Donald is 'pretty much unblockable'
Bill Belichick has been impressed by Aaron Donald.
The Patriots will face the Rams in Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. New England’s longtime coach was asked what he thought stood out about Los Angeles’ star pass rusher during a conference call Tuesday.
“Everything,” Belichick told reporters. “He’s pretty much unblockable.”
Donald, a five-time Pro Bowl player and the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tallied 59 total tackles and a league-leading 20.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games in 2018. He also forced four fumbles.
Belichick also praised the Rams’ defensive line as a whole and veteran coordinator Wade Phillips.
“They’re really good,” Belichick said. “They’ve got great inside power and quickness and they’ve got a great edge rush. They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of guys that are hard to block.
“They do a really good job. Wade (Phillips) always does. He’s an excellent coach and he does such a great job with all of those guys there. They have a variety of players and they’re all a problem.”
The Super Bowl matchup between the Rams and Patriots will kick-off on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET.