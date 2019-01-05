Super Bowl 53 odds: Chiefs, Saints are title favorites as 2019 playoffs open

Sporting News
Super Bowl 53 odds: Chiefs, Saints are title favorites as 2019 playoffs open

While Vegas pegged the New Orleans Saints as favorites to win Super Bowl 53, AccuScore's simulations give the Kansas City Chiefs the best odds of winning a championship at a 22.19 percent likelihood. The Saints have a 16.51 chance to win it all, according to the model.

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are the next two playoff contenders supported by the projection, each holding more than a 10 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The defending champion Eagles are the least likely to win the Super Bowl at 3.42 percent. AccuScore likes the rival Dallas Cowboys more, giving them a 4.28 percent shot to claim their first title since 1995.

AccuScore has used data from the 2018 regular season and simulated every playoff game. Updated Super Bowl chances are below.

MORE: SN's staff predictions | Full game schedule

LA Rams 15.75% 14.15%

NFL Super Bowl odds, predictions

Team

Vegas odds %

AccuScore SB probability

New Orleans

27.32%

16.51%

Kansas City

17.67%

22.19%

New England

14.29%

13.75%

LA Rams

15.75%

14.15%

Chicago

8.26%

5.52%

Baltimore

6.25%

6.03%

LA Chargers

5.00%

3.47%

Houston

3.57%

5.34%

Indianapolis

3.45%

3.10%

Dallas

3.33%

4.28%

Seattle

3.23%

3.48%

Philadelphia

2.44%

3.42%

