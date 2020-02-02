Super Bowl MVP winners: Who has won the award most in NFL history?
In the history of the Super Bowl there have been only five players to receive the game’s Most Valuable Player award more than once, and all of them are quarterbacks. In fact, quarterbacks have won the award 28 times.
The Patriots' Tom Brady (four Super Bowl MVP awards), of course, is on the list of players with multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, along with Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2), Joe Montana (3) and Eli Manning (2). Brady broke a tie with Montana when he won his fourth MVP award in Super Bowl 51.
The award has been won by the winning team's quarterback in nine of the last 12 seasons. The three non-QBs over the past 12 years? That would be Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Here's a list of every player to win Super Bowl MVP:
Super Bowl MVPs
Year
Super Bowl
MVP
Team
Pos
1967
I
Bart Starr
Packers
QB
1968
II
Bart Starr (2)
Packers
QB
1969
III
Joe Namath
Jets
QB
1970
IV
Len Dawson
Chiefs
QB
1971
V
Chuck Howley
Cowboys
LB
1972
VI
Roger Staubach
Cowboys
QB
1973
VII
Jake Scott
Dolphins
S
1974
VIII
Larry Csonka
Dolphins
RB
1975
IX
Franco Harris
Steelers
RB
1976
X
Lynn Swann
Steelers
WR
1977
XI
Fred Biletnikoff
Raiders
WR
1978
XII
Harvey Martin/Randy White
Cowboys
DE/DT
1979
XIII
Terry Bradshaw
Steelers
QB
1980
XIV
Terry Bradshaw (2)
Steelers
QB
1981
XV
Jim Plunkett
Raiders
QB
1982
XVI
Joe Montana
49ers
QB
1983
XVII
John Riggins
Redskins
RB
1984
XVIII
Marcus Allen
Raiders
RB
1985
XIX
Joe Montana (2)
49ers
QB
1986
XX
Richard Dent
Bears
DE
1987
XXI
Phil Simms
Giants
QB
1988
XXII
Doug Williams
Redskins
QB
1989
XXIII
Jerry Rice
49ers
WR
1990
XXIV
Joe Montana (3)
49ers
QB
1991
XXV
Ottis Anderson
Giants
RB
1992
XXVI
Mark Rypien
Redskins
QB
1993
XXVII
Troy Aikman
Cowboys
QB
1994
XXVIII
Emmitt Smith
Cowboys
RB
1995
XXIX
Steve Young
49ers
QB
1996
XXX
Larry Brown
Cowboys
CB
1997
XXXI
Desmond Howard
Packers
KR/PR
1998
XXXII
Terrell Davis
Broncos
RB
1999
XXXIII
John Elway
Broncos
QB
2000
XXXIV
Kurt Warner
Rams
QB
2001
XXXV
Ray Lewis
Ravens
LB
2002
XXXVI
Tom Brady
Patriots
QB
2003
XXXVII
Dexter Jackson
Buccaneers
S
2004
XXXVIII
Tom Brady (2)
Patriots
QB
2005
XXXIX
Deion Branch
Patriots
WR
2006
XL
Hines Ward
Steelers
WR
2007
XLI
Peyton Manning
Colts
QB
2008
XLII
Eli Manning
Giants
QB
2009
XLIII
Santonio Holmes
Steelers
WR
2010
XLIV
Drew Brees
Saints
QB
2011
XLV
Aaron Rodgers
Packers
QB
2012
XLVI
Eli Manning (2)
Giants
QB
2013
XLVII
Joe Flacco
Ravens
QB
2014
XLVIII
Malcolm Smith
Seahawks
LB
2015
XLIX
Tom Brady (3)
Patriots
QB
2016
L
Von Miller
Broncos
LB
2017
LI
Tom Brady (4)
Patriots
QB
2018
LII
Nick Foles
Eagles
QB
2019
LIII
Julian Edelman
Patriots
WR
