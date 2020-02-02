Super Bowl MVP winners: Who has won the award most in NFL history?

In the history of the Super Bowl there have been only five players to receive the game’s Most Valuable Player award more than once, and all of them are quarterbacks. In fact, quarterbacks have won the award 28 times.

The Patriots' Tom Brady (four Super Bowl MVP awards), of course, is on the list of players with multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, along with Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2), Joe Montana (3) and Eli Manning (2). Brady broke a tie with Montana when he won his fourth MVP award in Super Bowl 51.

The award has been won by the winning team's quarterback in nine of the last 12 seasons. The three non-QBs over the past 12 years? That would be Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Here's a list of every player to win Super Bowl MVP:

Super Bowl MVPs

Year

Super Bowl

MVP

Team

Pos

1967

I

Bart Starr

Packers

QB

1968

II

Bart Starr (2)

Packers

QB

1969

III

Joe Namath

Jets

QB

1970

IV

Len Dawson

Chiefs

QB

1971

V

Chuck Howley

Cowboys

LB

1972

VI

Roger Staubach

Cowboys

QB

1973

VII

Jake Scott

Dolphins

S

1974

VIII

Larry Csonka

Dolphins

RB

1975

IX

Franco Harris

Steelers

RB

1976

X

Lynn Swann

Steelers

WR

1977

XI

Fred Biletnikoff

Raiders

WR

1978

XII

Harvey Martin/Randy White

Cowboys

DE/DT

1979

XIII

Terry Bradshaw

Steelers

QB

1980

XIV

Terry Bradshaw (2)

Steelers

QB

1981

XV

Jim Plunkett

Raiders

QB

1982

XVI

Joe Montana

49ers

QB

1983

XVII

John Riggins

Redskins

RB

1984

XVIII

Marcus Allen

Raiders

RB

1985

XIX

Joe Montana (2)

49ers

QB

1986

XX

Richard Dent

Bears

DE

1987

XXI

Phil Simms

Giants

QB

1988

XXII

Doug Williams

Redskins

QB

1989

XXIII

Jerry Rice

49ers

WR

1990

XXIV

Joe Montana (3)

49ers

QB

1991

XXV

Ottis Anderson

Giants

RB

1992

XXVI

Mark Rypien

Redskins

QB

1993

XXVII

Troy Aikman

Cowboys

QB

1994

XXVIII

Emmitt Smith

Cowboys

RB

1995

XXIX

Steve Young

49ers

QB

1996

XXX

Larry Brown

Cowboys

CB

1997

XXXI

Desmond Howard

Packers

KR/PR

1998

XXXII

Terrell Davis

Broncos

RB

1999

XXXIII

John Elway

Broncos

QB

2000

XXXIV

Kurt Warner

Rams

QB

2001

XXXV

Ray Lewis

Ravens

LB

2002

XXXVI

Tom Brady

Patriots

QB

2003

XXXVII

Dexter Jackson

Buccaneers

S

2004

XXXVIII

Tom Brady (2)

Patriots

QB

2005

XXXIX

Deion Branch

Patriots

WR

2006

XL

Hines Ward

Steelers

WR

2007

XLI

Peyton Manning

Colts

QB

2008

XLII

Eli Manning

Giants

QB

2009

XLIII

Santonio Holmes

Steelers

WR

2010

XLIV

Drew Brees

Saints

QB

2011

XLV

Aaron Rodgers

Packers

QB

2012

XLVI

Eli Manning (2)

Giants

QB

2013

XLVII

Joe Flacco

Ravens

QB

2014

XLVIII

Malcolm Smith

Seahawks

LB

2015

XLIX

Tom Brady (3)

Patriots

QB

2016

L

Von Miller

Broncos

LB

2017

LI

Tom Brady (4)

Patriots

QB

2018

LII

Nick Foles

Eagles

QB

2019

LIII

Julian Edelman

Patriots

WR

