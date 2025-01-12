Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2025: Where it is, when it is, how to watch and everything you need to know

Are you ready for the 2025 Super Bowl? (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

The 2024-25 NFL regular season has come to an end, Wild Card Weekend is upon us and you know what that means: Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner. This weekend, 12 teams start their playoffs journey towards the 2025 Super Bowl. While we don’t know which two teams will be playing for this year’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Detroit Lions took the top-seeded spot in the NFC, and yet again the Kansas City Chiefs have a clear shot at the Super Bowl, securing the top spot in the AFC. Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, Feb. 9. The big game will air on FOX this year. Are you ready for Super Bowl 2025? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl 59:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Fox Sports app and more

When is Super Bowl 59?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl without cable:

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This game will mark the 8th time Caesars Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 59 halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2025?

We don’t know for sure who is going to be playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy this February, but here are the teams competing in the 2025 NFL Playoffs:

AFC Playoff bracket:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Houston Texans

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff bracket:

1. Detroit Lions

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Washington Commanders

7. Green Bay Packers

2025 NFL Playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 18

TBD at Kansas City Chiefs divisional game: TBD

TBD at Detroit Lions divisional game: TBD

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC divisional game: TBD

NFC divisional game: TBD

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 26:

NFC championship game: 3 p.m.

AFC championship game: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9:

Super Bowl 59

