Advertisement
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2025: Where is it? When is it? How to watch the game and everything you need to know

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 14: The Super Bowl 59 logo on a promotional display in the French Quarter on December 14, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Super Bowl 59 will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana this February. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and the teams are finally set: the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs! The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Kendrick Lamar (with a guest appearance by SZA). Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, Feb. 9. The big game will air on FOX this year (and stream live for free on Tubi!). Are you ready for Super Bowl 2025? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo, Fox Sports app and more

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.

Watch ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NFL Network, NBA TV and more

DirecTV MySports

DirecTV Stream's new MySports package gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and, of course, FOX,

Right now, you can try all this out free, and then get your first three months for just $50/month. After that, the cost of this sports streaming package rises to $70/month (still cheaper than its competitors). So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football, but aren't ready to commit or drop a TON of money, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream.

You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose.

Try free at DirecTV

Stream Super Bowl 59 free on Tubi

Tubi

Tubi will host a free livestream of FOX's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl! If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in. 

For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the FOX-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library. 

Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Watch free at Tubi

Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, NBC and CBS

Fubo TV

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. You can try Fubo free right now.

Try free at Fubo

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This game will mark the 8th time Caesars Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX, with a guest appearance by SZA confirmed.

We don’t know for sure who is going to be playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy this February, but here are the teams competing in the 2025 NFL Playoffs:

AFC Playoff bracket:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs

  2. Buffalo Bills

  3. Baltimore Ravens

  4. Houston Texans

NFC Playoff bracket:

  1. Detroit Lions

  2. Philadelphia Eagles

  3. Los Angeles Rams

  4. Washington Commanders

All times Eastern.

Sunday, Jan. 26:

  • NFC championship game: 3 p.m.

  • AFC championship game: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9:

  • Super Bowl 59