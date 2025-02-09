Super Bowl 2025: Predictions, final score, MVP picks and more

Super Bowl LIX is almost here. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. For the second time in three years, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles. That much we know.

What we don't: Will the Chiefs finish off an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat? Will the Eagles earn their second Lombardi Trophy ever? Will Patrick Mahomes add to his glittering legacy? Will Saquon Barkley complete perhaps the greatest debut season with a new team in NFL history?

Here are the thoughts of our nine NFL writers and analysts.

Only one of our writers is picking the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. (Joseph Raines/Yahoo Sports)

All but one of them believe the Chiefs will win their third straight Super Bowl, and all but one predicted it will be another one-score victory, which would be Kansas City's 13th overall this season.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is predicted to win his fourth Super Bowl MVP by eight of our experts, which would move him into sole possession of second-most ever. (Tom Brady, unsurprisingly, has five.)

Senior writer Frank Schwab is standing athwart picking the Eagles, with Jalen Hurts winning MVP.

With the formalities out of the way, now let's have some fun. We asked our experts four additional questions:

Will Saquon Barkley hit the 100-yard rushing mark?

How many tush push touchdowns will Hurts score?

Who will receive the most targets from Mahomes?

Who should join Kendrick Lamar and SZA for the halftime show?

Confidence is high in Saquon Barkley reaching the 100-yard rushing threshold. Meanwhile, the picks to join Kendrick Lamar on his halftime show are ... wild. (Joseph Raines/Yahoo Sports)

Only one expert doesn't believe Barkley will get to 100 yards, while opinions are all over the map on the number of Tush Push TDs for Hurts.

As for Mahomes' target share, future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce edged star rookie receiver Xavier Worthy in our predictions. When it comes to who should join the halftime show, meanwhile, podcast host/point guard Jason Fitz, senior national columnist Dan Wetzel and national NFL writer Charles McDonald ... chose violence, let's say. He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, he a fan.

Our staff is on record. What are your predictions for Sunday?

No matter who ends up being right, this Chiefs-Eagles rematch could well be one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever played.