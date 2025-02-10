Super Bowl 59: Listen to half-time show after Eagles maul Chiefs in first half
LIVE: Super Bowl 59 - Kansas City Chiefs 0-24 Philadelphia Eagles - half-time
Use button at top of page to listen to Radio 5 Live commentary
Struggling Patrick Mahomes throws pick six as Eagles batter Chiefs in first half
Donald Trump the first sitting US president to attend the game
Taylor Swift leads a host of celebrities in attendance
Kendrick Lamar performing half-time show - listen live later
Chiefs aiming for three-peat with unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl win
