Super Bowl 59: Listen to half-time show after Eagles maul Chiefs in first half

BBC

  • LIVE: Super Bowl 59 - Kansas City Chiefs 0-24 Philadelphia Eagles - half-time

  • Use button at top of page to listen to Radio 5 Live commentary

  • Struggling Patrick Mahomes throws pick six as Eagles batter Chiefs in first half

  • Donald Trump the first sitting US president to attend the game

  • Taylor Swift leads a host of celebrities in attendance

  • Kendrick Lamar performing half-time show - listen live later

  • Chiefs aiming for three-peat with unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl win

