Super Bowl 2025: How to watch the Chiefs vs. Eagles game tonight

QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will once again face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The pair most recently faced off in the Big Game back in 2023, where the chiefs were victorious. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Are you ready for Super Bowl LIX? The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs — who are aiming for a threepeat — at the big game down in New Orleans this afternoon. That game will see some big names in attendance including former Eagles player Jason Kelce — who will be torn between rooting for his old team and his brother’s current one — Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show with some help from SZA. The Super Bowl will air on FOX this year (and stream live for free on Tubi!). Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 59.

How to watch Super Bowl 59:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo and more

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

This year's Super Bowl will be held this Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl without cable:

Stream Super Bowl 59 free on Tubi Tubi Tubi will host a free livestream of FOX's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl! If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in. For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the FOX-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library. Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me. Watch free at Tubi

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This game will mark the 8th time Caesars Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 59 halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX with a confirmed guest appearance by SZA.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the 2025 Super Bowl.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Kendrick Lamar halftime show will kick off at, well, halftime. That is expected to occur shortly after 8 p.m. ET tonight.

2025 NFL Playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern.

Sunday, Feb. 9:

Super Bowl 59

How to get Super Bowl tickets:

Tickets for Super Bowl LIX start at $3,405 right now.

Find tickets

2025 Super Bowl odds:

For the 2025 Super Bowl, the odds favor the Chiefs over the Birds.

Kansas City Chiefs (-120)

Philadelphia Eagles (+100)

More ways to watch Super Bowl LIX: