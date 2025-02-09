Advertisement
Super Bowl 2025: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles today, TV channel, kickoff time, location, and everything you need to know

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL football being hiked during the second half of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Are you ready for the 2025 Super Bowl? (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

It's almost time for Super Bowl LIX! This Sunday, Feb. 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs — who are aiming for a threepeat — at the big game down in New Orleans. Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show with a bit of help from SZA. Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. The game will air on FOX this year (and stream live for free on Tubi!). Are you ready for Super Bowl 2025? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 59.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo and more

Watch ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NFL Network, NBA TV and more

DirecTV Stream

Any DirecTV Stream package gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and, of course, FOX, 

Right now, you can try all this out free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football, but aren't ready to commit or drop a TON of money, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. 

You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. 

Try free at DirecTV

Stream Super Bowl 59 free on Tubi

Tubi

Tubi will host a free livestream of FOX's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl! If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in. 

For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the FOX-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library. 

Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Watch free at Tubi

Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, NBC and CBS

Fubo TV

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Plus right now, not only can you try the service out for free first, but you'll get $25/month off your first three months of Fubo. 

Try free at Fubo

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This game will mark the 8th time Caesars Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX with a guest appearance from SZA confirmed.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the 2025 Super Bowl.

All times Eastern.

Sunday, Feb. 9:

  • Super Bowl 59

Tickets for Super Bowl LIX start at $3,350 right now.

Find tickets

For the 2025 Super Bowl, the odds favor the Chiefs over the Birds.

  • Kansas City Chiefs (-120)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (+100)